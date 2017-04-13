News By Tag
* Education
* Business
* IT
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Good e-Learning Release 'ArchiMate 3 Practitioner' Their Latest Enterprise Architecture Course
Increasing their portfolio of accredited Business & IT e-Learning courses with an innovative and cost effective learning solution for those looking to learn the latest ArchiMate 3 standard.
The ArchiMate Specification is an Open Group Standard supported by many consulting firms and tool vendors. ArchiMate is a modeling language for enterprise architecture, allowing enterprise architects to visualize, analyze, and describe the relationships among architecture domains with clarity and confidence.
As a common modeling language, ArchiMate enables stakeholders to design, assess and communicate the consequences of design changes within and between domains such as IT systems, information flows and technical and physical infrastructure.
As with all Good e-Learning's courses, ArchiMate 3 Practitioner offers in-depth visual learning, audio and video narratives, quizzes and practice exams to provide the best learning experience possible.
Completing this course leads to a thorough knowledge of the terminology, structure and concepts of the ArchiMate 3.0 specification needed to pass the ArchiMate 3.0 exam.
Each course comes with 12 months' access, a free combined exam voucher and 24 hour, 7 day a week tutor support.
Good e-Learning's courses run entirely over the web, giving students the flexibility to study when it suits them – at home, at work or on the move.
www.goodelearning.com
About The Open Group
The Open Group is an international vendor- and technology-neutral consortium upon which organizations rely to lead the development of IT standards and certifications, and to provide them with access to key industry peers, suppliers and best practices. The Open Group provides guidance and an open environment in order to ensure interoperability and vendor neutrality.
Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org
Contact: Jamie Scott – Marketing Executive
Jamie.scott@
020 3824 2849
Good e-Learning
8th Floor, Portland House, Bressenden Place,
London
SW1E 5BH
Contact
Good e-Learning
***@goodelearning.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse