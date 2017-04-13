 
News By Tag
* Education
* Business
* IT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Good e-Learning Release 'ArchiMate 3 Practitioner' Their Latest Enterprise Architecture Course

Increasing their portfolio of accredited Business & IT e-Learning courses with an innovative and cost effective learning solution for those looking to learn the latest ArchiMate 3 standard.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Business
* IT

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* London - Middlesex - England

Subject:
* Products

LONDON, England - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Online training provider, Good e-Learning have recently released their latest enterprise architecture course 'ArchiMate 3.0 Practitioner'. The accredited course is now available on Good e-Learning's website and is fully accredited by The Open Group.

The ArchiMate Specification is an Open Group Standard supported by many consulting firms and tool vendors. ArchiMate is a modeling language for enterprise architecture, allowing enterprise architects to visualize, analyze, and describe the relationships among architecture domains with clarity and confidence.

As a common modeling language, ArchiMate enables stakeholders to design, assess and communicate the consequences of design changes within and between domains such as IT systems, information flows and technical and physical infrastructure.

As with all Good e-Learning's courses, ArchiMate 3 Practitioner offers in-depth visual learning, audio and video narratives, quizzes and practice exams to provide the best learning experience possible.

Completing this course leads to a thorough knowledge of the terminology, structure and concepts of the ArchiMate 3.0 specification needed to pass the ArchiMate 3.0 exam.

Each course comes with 12 months' access, a free combined exam voucher and 24 hour, 7 day a week tutor support.

Good e-Learning's courses run entirely over the web, giving students the flexibility to study when it suits them – at home, at work or on the move.

www.goodelearning.com

About The Open Group

The Open Group is an international vendor- and technology-neutral consortium upon which organizations rely to lead the development of IT standards and certifications, and to provide them with access to key industry peers, suppliers and best practices. The Open Group provides guidance and an open environment in order to ensure interoperability and vendor neutrality.

Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org

Contact: Jamie Scott – Marketing Executive

Jamie.scott@goodelearning.com
020 3824 2849

Good e-Learning
8th Floor, Portland House, Bressenden Place,
London
SW1E 5BH

Contact
Good e-Learning
***@goodelearning.com
End
Source:
Email:***@goodelearning.com Email Verified
Tags:Education, Business, IT
Industry:Education
Location:London - Middlesex - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share