Ash Properties welcomes a new tenant to their location at Huffman Commons
Complete Nutrition has opened its only Northeast Florida location
Franchise owners Brian and Lauren Veysey chose to lease from Ash Properties because they were impressed by the company's portfolio. They decided on the Beach Boulevard location because of the high traffic counts. Complete Nutrition Jacksonville held their grand opening event at the beginning of April.
Huffman Commons is a 51,297 square-foot neighborhood retail center located at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Huffman Road near Florida State College of Jacksonville's south campus. It was constructed in 2007 and has a mix of tenants including restaurants, a health/fitness club, a salon, the Dollar General and The University of Phoenix.
About Ash Properties
Ash Properties is a locally owned real estate development company with more than 40 years of combined experience in the leasing, management and development of commercial, retail, storage and office space properties. Ash Properties develops and leases creative and innovative properties to meet the demands of local, regional and national companies. They offer an extensive and growing property portfolio in a variety of locations. Ash Properties has an intense commitment to excellence and a focus on integrity and reliability to create opportunity for the businesses of today and tomorrow. More information can be found at www.ashproperties.com.
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
