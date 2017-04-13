News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Imprivata appoints new Vice President Sales International for expansion plans in EMEA and AsiaPac
Appointment of security veteran reaffirms Imprivata's commitment to growing its international market presence and supporting existing customers within the regions
Adam joins Imprivata with a demonstrable history of success in building and leading high performance sales organisations. He has over 25 years' experience in sales, business development, and management gained from a variety of roles including Vice President Sales, Fraud and Risk Intelligence at RSA, a Dell Technologies business, and Vice President EMEA at Splunk. Adam joins Imprivata most recently from FireEye Inc. where he held the role of Vice President.
Adam Bangle, newly appointed VP Sales International remarks; "Technology is revolutionising healthcare and Imprivata is at the forefront of this transformational change. Imprivata solutions bridge the gap between security and clinical efficiency, streamlining workflows, enhancing productivity, and delivering tangible benefits to healthcare organisations and clinical system users. I am energised by the opportunity to work for a growing and innovative company that is a leading force in the market."
Improving health outcomes through digitization and increasing productivity has been Imprivata's primary mission since inception. Today, Imprivata delivers authentication management, fast access to patient information, secure communications, and positive patient identification to a global customer base of over 1600 hospitals. More than 5 million clinicians rely on Imprivata technology every working day to securely and conveniently access patient data.
Carina Edwards, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Imprivata commented; "Adam has a proven track record of working for global security companies and building high performing sales teams. His expertise in developing long standing strategic customer relationships compliments our key value of creating customers for life. We are delighted Adam has joined Imprivata to lead our international expansion plans."
-ends-
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Imprivata
Imprivataâ, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organisations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers authentication management, fast access to patient information, secure communications and positive patient identification. Imprivata enables care providers to securely and efficiently access, communicate and transact patient health information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience.
For more information please visit: https://www.imprivata.com/
Press Contacts
Andreina West/Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
email: andreina@pra-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse