York Roofing Company Goes Green
Stuart Simpson, Managing Director of TA Roofing says: "We've installed green roofs on old and new properties throughout Yorkshire and they look fantastic, blending in with their surroundings and providing a beautiful garden."
Green roofs provide better insulation, reduce stormwater runoff, filter pollutants, reduce energy bills and also create a natural habitat.
Stuart added: "As a roofing company we're always looking for innovative new products that have less of an impact on the environment. And we always keep our trades people up-to-date with their training in order to meet the needs of our clients."
As green space is dwindling, green roofs are gaining in popularity because they can be used in urban areas and alot of wasted spaces.
For anyone that's interested in green roofing, TA Roofing can be contacted for help and advice.
https://www.taroofing.co.uk/
Stuart Simpson
***@taroofing.co.uk
