Carval announces recognition from HMRC for construction industry Payroll, supporting new markets
Contractors are able to manage the entire HMRC registration and tax returns process using Carval's Payroll software. On registering with HMRC and completing details online, subcontractors are given a Unique Tax Reference (UTR), which the contractor then uses when running Payroll to calculate the correct tax deductions. A separate online form is used for the contractor's monthly return which advises HMRC how much tax they have taken from the subcontractor and is owed to HMRC.
Jason Sweby, Technical Director at Carval said; "At Carval we are dedicated to continual improvement of our products and services, above and beyond simply keeping pace with new legislation. We have always been proactive in ensuring that we update our Payroll software to keep pace with HMRC communications and internet filing, to support all the forms that HMRC releases.
"This latest module that we have developed for the construction industry for Payroll and tax calculations completes our solution offerings. It is the last piece of the jigsaw, and will enable our many Payroll bureaux clients to move into the construction industry sector, confident that their Payroll software is able to provide the necessary calculations and returns required."
About Carval
Founded in 1986, Carval is a leading provider of Human Resource Management and Payroll software and services.
The company's HR Unity range of flexible and easy-to-use solutions is the only truly integrated HR, Payroll, Time & Attendance and Self-Service software available in the UK. The company also provides a range of outsourced services including Payroll bureau, hosted and managed services.
Designed to provide a future proof solution, Carval's HR software harnesses the latest proven technology platforms, resulting in flexible and modern solutions based on industry best practice that are guaranteed compliant with current legislation.
Carval's solutions are suitable for organisations from two up to 10,000 employees. High profile clients include: AAF International, Bostik UK, Thomas Sabo, Day Aggregates, Genius Foods, Staffordshire Housing, Day Lewis plc, Mossbourne Community Academy, Oakbank School,
St Andrews Links Trust, Yorkshire Dales National Park and The Royal Mint.
For more information please visit: www.carval.co.uk
