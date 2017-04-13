News By Tag
Global PVC Additives Market to Increase at 6% CAGR through 2021
The global market for PVC additives is anticipated to increase at a 6% CAGR through 2021, according to the new report by M&M recently uploaded at MarketPublishers.com.
On the basis of type, the stabilizers sector captured the biggest chunk of the overall market, majorly due to expanding use of stabilizers in the production of various products, for instance, rigid and semi-rigid films, pipes, fittings, window profiles, cables, wires, etc.
Meantime, the pipes and fittings sector is the major and the most rapidly growing application sector of the world's market for PVC additives.
Regionally, the first position is held by the APAC market, and it is likely to continue through 2021, as this regional market for PVC additives is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR. China, Indonesia, India, South Korea and Taiwan are the key consumers of PVC additives in the region.
Cutting-edge topical report "PVC Additives Market by Type, Fabrication Process, Application - Global Forecast to 2021 (https://marketpublishers.com/
This study provides access to a comprehensive overview of the PVC additives market performance across various geographical scales. It includes reliable info on the market dynamics, segmentation, major influencing factors, competitive landscape and regulative framework. Moreover, the report contains profiles of the top companies, highlights the emerging trends and opportunities, discusses the main challenges. Additionally, a future outlook through 2021 is provided.
