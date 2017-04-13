 
Global PVC Additives Market to Increase at 6% CAGR through 2021

The global market for PVC additives is anticipated to increase at a 6% CAGR through 2021, according to the new report by M&M recently uploaded at MarketPublishers.com.
 
 
LONDON, British IOT - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The worldwide PVC additives market is poised to exhibit a 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021. Growth in this market is encouraged by rising usage of PVC additives in different applications, uptake in the key end-use industries including construction, automotive, consumer goods and building, as well as increasing demand from the emerging countries like Brazil, India and Mexico.

On the basis of type, the stabilizers sector captured the biggest chunk of the overall market, majorly due to expanding use of stabilizers in the production of various products, for instance, rigid and semi-rigid films, pipes, fittings, window profiles, cables, wires, etc.

Meantime, the pipes and fittings sector is the major and the most rapidly growing application sector of the world's market for PVC additives.

Regionally, the first position is held by the APAC market, and it is likely to continue through 2021, as this regional market for PVC additives is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR. China, Indonesia, India, South Korea and Taiwan are the key consumers of PVC additives in the region.

Cutting-edge topical report "PVC Additives Market by Type, Fabrication Process, Application - Global Forecast to 2021 (https://marketpublishers.com/report/thermoplastic/polyvin...)" worked out by MarketsandMarkets (M&M) has been recently added at MarketPublishers.com.

This study provides access to a comprehensive overview of the PVC additives market performance across various geographical scales. It includes reliable info on the market dynamics, segmentation, major influencing factors, competitive landscape and regulative framework. Moreover, the report contains profiles of the top companies, highlights the emerging trends and opportunities, discusses the main challenges. Additionally, a future outlook through 2021 is provided.

Other research studies by this publisher are available at https://marketpublishers.com/members/marketsnmarkets/info...

Contact
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd.
Natalie Aster
+44 208 144 6009
ps@marketpublishers.com
