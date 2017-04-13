News By Tag
Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2017-2027
The lead analyst of the report said: ""The global market for medical device contract manufacturing in 2016 was valued at $63.0bn. Outsourcing of various processes in the medical device development cycle is now seen as an essential strategy by OEMs to ensure return on investment. The medical device contract manufacturing market is highly fragmented, with several thousand companies providing a range of services from machining, moulding, stamping, assembly, to packaging. The industry has many small organisations generating revenue of less than $5m annually. These organisations tend to be specialists in one technology. There are also several large CMOs generating revenues of over $100m. The medical device contract manufacturing industry has witnessed consolidation and increasing business from the OEMs. Although there are still many small companies with less than $5m in revenues, the industry is expected to witness more consolidation in the near future, visiongain believes."
The 247-page report contains 75 tables and 95 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market. Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/
The 247-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for the leading medical device contact manufacturing national markets: the US, Japan, EU5 (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy), China, Central America & South America, India and Rest of the World
In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering the leading companies in the medical device contract manufacturing market:
The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2017-2027: Electronic Manufacturing Services, Materials Processing, Finished Products, Medical Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring & Surgical Equipments, Therapeutic Devices report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the medical device contract manufacturing market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the medical device contract manufacturing industry.
