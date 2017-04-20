yStats.com: Singapore named most developed online retail market in Southeast Asia

Based in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com, a global B2C E-Commerce secondary market research company released a new publication called "Singapore B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" that includes research and forecast about the E-Commerce market in Singapore

Infographic: Singapore B2C E-Commerce Market 2017

Though has the smallest population in, their online retail market in 2016 ranked in the region because of factors like advanced infrastructure, high rates of Internet penetration, and the open customer attitude towards E-Commerce. According to the yStats.com report, in Singapore have an Internet connection and the connection speed in comparison with the five main countries in Southeast Asia. Influenced by cheaper prices in contrast with traditional retail markets and greater access to unavailable items in Singapore from cross-border shopping, a large share of adult Internet users completed online purchases in 2016. The yStats.com report reveals that Singapore's E-Commerce market contains a of cross-border imports. of online consumers completed purchases through foreign retailers using platforms like and. No matter whether the purchase came from abroad or not, the overwhelmingly demanded category is; however the categories with the fastest growth rate in 2017 are expected to be and As can be seen from the online share of total retail sales, maintains developed E-Commerce market amongst the leading five countries in, but there is still room to grow, say forecasts cited in the yStats.com report. Singapore's online retail market is still projected to see growth rates up to 2025.