Friulsider Chemical Fixings - Chemical Anchors - Germangulf.com

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Friulsider. For More Information, Please contact our Industrial Tools and Truck Spares Division via: industrial@german-gulf.com

Media Contact

German Gulf Enterprises Ltd

media@german- gulf.com German Gulf Enterprises Ltd

End

-- A new top product in the friulsider professional chemical fixing range. High performance even at high temperatures and in highly aggressive atmospheres.• For structural fixings• Certified Option 1 for cracked concrete• Seismic performance category C1 and C2• Certified for use with post-installed rebar connections• High performance even at high temperatures - Can be used up to 160°C• High chemical resistance suitable in highly aggressive atmospheres• Suitable for damp base materials• Excellent mechanical and thermic characteristics• Styrene freeSeismic certification category C1 and C2. High performance even at high temperatures and in highly aggressive atmospheres.Friulsider is constantly expanding with a variety of products ranging from Anchors | Roofing | Cladding Fixings | Wood Screws | Nuts and Boltsis the authorized dealer of http://www.germangulf.com/ 04_002_ITS_friulsider.html For More Information, Please contact our Industrial Tools and Truck Spares Division via: industrial@german-gulf.com