Friulsider Chemical Fixings - Chemical Anchors - Germangulf.com

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Friulsider. For More Information, Please contact our Industrial Tools and Truck Spares Division via: industrial@german-gulf.com
 
SHARJAH, UAE - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- A new top product in the friulsider professional chemical fixing range. High performance even at high temperatures and in highly aggressive atmospheres.

New KEM HYBRID

• For structural fixings

• Certified Option 1 for cracked concrete

• Seismic performance category C1 and C2

• Certified for use with post-installed rebar connections

• High performance even at high temperatures - Can be used up to 160°C

• High chemical resistance suitable in highly aggressive atmospheres

• Suitable for damp base materials

• Excellent mechanical and thermic characteristics

• Styrene free

Seismic certification category C1 and C2. High performance even at high temperatures and in highly aggressive atmospheres.

Friulsider is constantly expanding with a variety of products ranging from Anchors | Roofing | Cladding Fixings | Wood Screws | Nuts and Bolts

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of http://www.germangulf.com/04_002_ITS_friulsider.html

For More Information, Please contact our Industrial Tools and Truck Spares Division via: industrial@german-gulf.com

