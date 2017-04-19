News By Tag
Friulsider Chemical Fixings - Chemical Anchors - Germangulf.com
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Friulsider. For More Information, Please contact our Industrial Tools and Truck Spares Division via: industrial@german-gulf.com
New KEM HYBRID
• For structural fixings
• Certified Option 1 for cracked concrete
• Seismic performance category C1 and C2
• Certified for use with post-installed rebar connections
• High performance even at high temperatures - Can be used up to 160°C
• High chemical resistance suitable in highly aggressive atmospheres
• Suitable for damp base materials
• Excellent mechanical and thermic characteristics
• Styrene free
Seismic certification category C1 and C2. High performance even at high temperatures and in highly aggressive atmospheres.
Friulsider is constantly expanding with a variety of products ranging from Anchors | Roofing | Cladding Fixings | Wood Screws | Nuts and Bolts
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of http://www.germangulf.com/
For More Information, Please contact our Industrial Tools and Truck Spares Division via: industrial@german-gulf.com
Media Contact
German Gulf Enterprises Ltd
media@german-
