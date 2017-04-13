Top 20 Enterprise Solutions Providers

News By Tag
CIOReview is a technology magazine that talks about the enterprise solutions that can redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow. It is the leading source that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, upcoming hot enterprises and is a neutral source for technology decision makers.
"It is a matter of great pride and privilege to be ranked as one amongst the best in the country. It is a proud moment for the entire organization and everyone involved with it. I would congratulate the entire team for this achievement as it would have never been a possibility without their efforts. We have come a long way from where we started to reach this place and we will work towards reaching the pinnacle of the industry's success by helping our customers solve challenges amongst their enterprises and help better our customer experiences along the way" said Sheetal Mehta, CMO Star Knowledge. "In the current financial year, we aim to accelerate our customer's successes by innovative methodologies and becoming the best technology advisors for their IT requirements. This recognition is just a step of encouragement towards that commitment."
Star Knowledge is a Microsoft Gold Partner for application development and has been providing enterprise grade solutions to its customers via the mobile and cloud based channels, enabling its customers to be a mobile-first, cloud-first organizations enabling them to unlock newer channels of business productivity improvement, connectivity, security with higher profitability. Star Knowledge, with its clientele of various SMBs, ISVs and large Fortune 500 organizations since its inception and has been recognized as one of the fastest growing Microsoft partners. With its team of trained and certified professionals, Star Knowledge designs solutions for Industrial, Manufacturing, Retail, Public Sector, Healthcare, eCommerce, Engineering and Educational domains with a focus on boosting productivity, improve business predictability and ensuring an environment of higher profitability with the use of cloud based technologies and higher security channels via secure Identity Access Management Solutions.
Star Knowledge is also focused partners with some of the other technology giants such as Adobe, Intel, Rackspace, ShareGate, Quest and Transvault. Additionally, Star Knowledge is a ISO:9001 certified organization and has been accredited to developing several innovative engineering solutions. It is also technology partners for MTA New York, Citi Corp and the State of Florida.
