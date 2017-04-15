News By Tag
Watch the newest gameplay trailer and listen to the captivating bluesy song created for SEVEN
Global publisher and developer IMGN.PRO is excited to reveal the new gameplay trailer for SEVEN: The Days Long Gone and present an amazing additional song for the game! The creator of the track, Gavin Dunne, is known for his Miracle of Sound project.
On top of the massive amount of new locations, challenging combat, and heaps of action, players can also admire the special song for SEVEN: The Days Long Gone created by Gavin Dunne, the talented Irish musician collaborating with Marcin Przybyłowicz!
After the latest stealth trailer for SEVEN: The Days Long Gone, Fool's Theory and IMGN.PRO are ready to present another hugely important element of their upcoming isometric RPG – the combat. Challenge a wide variety of enemies in the rich world of SEVEN: strange, powerful beasts, eternally hungry ghouls, winged insectoids straight from your nightmares, large, deadly arachnids, and more. See with your own eyes cities of the Vetrall Empire; visit Lawmer, Mortbane, and Warden's Hold, the biggest city of Peh… But beware of Deadzones swarming with dangerous creatures!
In the newest gameplay trailer, players can listen to the track that will appear in the end credits of the game – fragments of it will also be used in Artee village. Gavin Dunne feels very strongly about his work for SEVEN: The Days Long Gone:
"When the crew at IMGN.PRO told me about this game's setting and story, I was immediately interested, especially after seeing the gameplay videos. They created a great atmosphere – dark, dirty, raw, and mildly futuristic. I enjoy writing and singing in that gruff, grimy future-blues style. Besides, I was already a big fan of Marcin's work on the Witcher series. The song created for SEVEN is bluesy, drenched in old-style Americana, and it evokes the melancholy undertones of lost history and civilizations through the junk instruments used by Marcin and the crew."
The musician also explains that the lyrics – which are connecting to the Artee tribe's philosophy and history – are about preservation, celebration, and protection of art as a means of documenting history.
WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE (https://youtu.be/
Marcin Przybyłowicz, creator of the score, had this to say about SEVEN: The Days Long Gone:
"SEVEN is a fantastic project to me – there's lots of space for creativity and a suggestive world showing a humanity that has managed to rise again after an apocalypse. In such conditions, people would create music differently – they would probably play on antique or handmade instruments. That's why, with the help of instrument collector Paweł Romańczuk, I've chosen from over a hundred weird, old exhibits from his collection; a couple of the most unusual ones that created unconventional sounds include an over-100-year-
ABOUT SEVEN: THE DAYS LONG GONE
SEVEN: The Days Long Gone is a 3D isometric RPG in which players can freely explore the sandbox world of the Vetrall Empire. Set in a "beyond post-apocalyptic"
SEVEN: THE DAYS LONG GONE MAIN FEATURES
· A 3D isometric RPG that will redefine how the genre is played
· The sandbox world of the Vetrall Empire available for free exploration
· A "beyond post-apocalyptic"
· Stunning environments, from a mystical swamp, to Mortbane – a small town on the island of Peh, to Hallard – the "hi-tech" city of the world, capital of the Vetrall Empire, and the headquarters of Emperor Drugun
· Multiple ways of completing tasks in most locations
· A unique climbing system that will allow you to freely traverse obstacles of any height, both horizontally and vertically
· An unforgiving world filled with mysterious technology and Dark Age superstition
More information about the game can be found on the official website at http://www.seven-
About Fool's Theory
Established in 2015 and consisting of AAA veterans who decided to take a break from huge productions and find refuge in the mountains of southern Poland. In the past they've contributed their skills to critically and commercially successful games such as The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Ancient Space, Hard West, Kholat, and many more smaller indie titles. http://www.foolstheory.com/
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games, with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biał
