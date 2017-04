Watch the newest gameplay trailer and listen to the captivating bluesy song created for SEVEN

Global publisher and developer IMGN.PRO is excited to reveal the new gameplay trailer for SEVEN: The Days Long Gone and present an amazing additional song for the game! The creator of the track, Gavin Dunne, is known for his Miracle of Sound project.

--On top of the massive amount of new locations, challenging combat, and heaps of action, players can also admire the special song forcreated by Gavin Dunne, the talented Irish musician collaborating with Marcin Przybyłowicz!Having written music for games such asand, he also reached no. 1 on the iTunes metal chart with his albumAfter the latest stealth trailer for, Fool's Theory and IMGN.PRO are ready to present another hugely important element of their upcoming isometric RPG – the combat. Challenge a wide variety of enemies in the rich world of: strange, powerful beasts, eternally hungry ghouls, winged insectoids straight from your nightmares, large, deadly arachnids, and more. See with your own eyes cities of the Vetrall Empire; visit Lawmer, Mortbane, and Warden's Hold, the biggest city of Peh… But beware of Deadzones swarming with dangerous creatures!In the newest gameplay trailer, players can listen to the track that will appear in the end credits of the game – fragments of it will also be used in Artee village. Gavin Dunne feels very strongly about his work for"When the crew at IMGN.PRO told me about this game's setting and story, I was immediately interested, especially after seeing the gameplay videos. They created a great atmosphere – dark, dirty, raw, and mildly futuristic. I enjoy writing and singing in that gruff, grimy future-blues style. Besides, I was already a big fan of Marcin's work on theseries. The song created foris bluesy, drenched in old-style Americana, and it evokes the melancholy undertones of lost history and civilizations through the junk instruments used by Marcin and the crew."The musician also explains that the lyrics – which are connecting to the Artee tribe's philosophy and history – are about preservation, celebration, and protection of art as a means of documenting history.WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE ( https://youtu.be/ WcXOFnTDz9g Marcin Przybyłowicz, creator of the score, had this to say aboutis a fantastic project to me – there's lots of space for creativity and a suggestive world showing a humanity that has managed to rise again after an apocalypse. In such conditions, people would create music differently – they would probably play on antique or handmade instruments. That's why, with the help of instrument collector Paweł Romańczuk, I've chosen from over a hundred weird, old exhibits from his collection; a couple of the most unusual ones that created unconventional sounds include an over-100-year-old Stroh violin, a bucket bass (a twisted variation of the double bass), a bucket cello, and a cardboard cello. But we also have guitar parts recorded by the excellent Polish guitarist Krzysztof Łochowicz. This makes's music edgy and gives it a lot of character, grime, rust, and aeration".is a 3D isometric RPG in which players can freely explore the sandbox world of the Vetrall Empire. Set in a "beyond post-apocalyptic"environment, the title will redefine how the isometric RPG genre is played. The climbing system will allow you to free-traverse obstacles of any height, both horizontally and vertically. On the prison island of Peh, you will experience rich stories of conspiracy, discovery, and betrayal set within an unforgiving world filled with mysterious technology and Dark Age superstition. As a master thief possessed by an ancient daemon, you are deported to Peh on your toughest mission ever.· A 3D isometric RPG that will redefine how the genre is played· The sandbox world of the Vetrall Empire available for free exploration· A "beyond post-apocalyptic"setting· Stunning environments, from a mystical swamp, to Mortbane – a small town on the island of Peh, to Hallard – the "hi-tech" city of the world, capital of the Vetrall Empire, and the headquarters of Emperor Drugun· Multiple ways of completing tasks in most locations· A unique climbing system that will allow you to freely traverse obstacles of any height, both horizontally and vertically· An unforgiving world filled with mysterious technology and Dark Age superstitionMore information about the game can be found on the official website at http://www.seven- game.com , and on the Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/seven7game) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/SEVEN_game) profiles.Established in 2015 and consisting of AAA veterans who decided to take a break from huge productions and find refuge in the mountains of southern Poland. In the past they've contributed their skills to critically and commercially successful games such as, and many more smaller indie titles. http://www.foolstheory.com/IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games, with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The team consists of highly qualified experts with over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro/