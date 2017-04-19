News By Tag
The Last Journey releases today! Set off on an unforgettable voyage in space
Will you manage to find a new home for humanity? Global publisher IMGN.PRO and developer Sleepless Clinic have announced that the exploration sci-fi game The Last Journey will debut today on PC… for free!
Following a ruinous nuclear war, the Earth has been devastated. It's year 2140 and you take control of autonomous spacecraft carrying human DNA samples called "Adam". To find a place to live, you set off on a dangerous journey in search of a new planet hidden somewhere in the boundless, cosmic void. Will you find it?
The Last Journey is available on Steam today entirely for free! IMGN.PRO and Sleepless Clinic appreciate the support they've received from the players, their presence at events, their huge interest in the games, and the stream of valuable opinions about the studio's another project, Symmetry, that will help to make the title even better. As a way of expressing their gratitude for the impact players have on IMGN.PRO's games, the publisher and developer have decided that everyone can play The Last Journey for free!
You can find it HERE (http://store.steampowered.com/
The unique quality of The Last Journey comes from its rich world full of secrets, realistic story supported by polished script, and nostalgic pixel-art graphics designed to draw in fans of cult games.
Uncover the mysteries of The Last Journey! Explore dozens of planets and stars lost in the galaxy, discover abandoned spaceships that hide dark pasts, showing you your path, and avoid ending up like them by managing your own ship as well! Upgrade and customize your craft as you wish, but remember you'll need to gather and collect parts from shipwrecks as you travel throughout the universe to be able to.
Reinforce your ship and journey the galaxy in your search for a new home for humanity. The Last Journey offers a two-in-one gaming experience: on the one hand it's a rich sandbox for exploration admirers, on the other it has an absorbing, ambiguous story to tell.
THE LAST JOURNEY – MAIN FEATURES:
· Travel through space and explore its plethora of planets, stars, secrets, abandoned ships, and unexplored stories!
· Procedurally generated content guarantees that you will return to The Last Journey more than once
· Upgrade your ship, overcome the obstacles in your way, and carefully manage resources
· Will you rescue humanity? Find a new home in the vast cosmos
· Follow the mysterious story set in a post-nuclear universe – dark secrets lurk ahead
· Pixel-art for fans of classic games! A minimalistic graphic style for that nostalgic feeling
Find The Last Journey on Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/
More information about The Last Journey can be found on the official website (http://sleeplessclinic.com/
About Sleepless Clinic
Sleepless Clinic is a Polish indie studio from Bielsko-Biala that consists of four extremely creative people who never could sleep… just make games. The team creates games for people who love them as much as they do. http://sleeplessclinic.com/
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biał
