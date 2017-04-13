News By Tag
Steering Columns System Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
In 2015, electric power steering system commanded the largest share in steering columns system market and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The dominance is mainly due to advancements in technology and fuel efficiency provided by the electric power steering system. Asia Pacific leads the global market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to rising automotive industry in emerging nations such as India and China.
Some of the key players in the global market include, Bosch Germany, Nexteer automotive, Pailton Engineering Ltd, TRW Auto motives, Kostal of America Inc., Denso, Continental, Delphi Automotive PLC, Schaeffler, Germany, Marimba Auto, USA, Oetiker, NSK, Coram Group, Mando Halla Company and C.O.B.O International, Italy.
Steering Systems Covered:
• Manual Rack And Pinion Steering System
• Manual Recirculating Ball & Nut Steering System
• Manual Worm & Roller Steering System
• Electric Power Steering System
• Hydraulic Power Steering System
Column Types Covered:
• Active-Energy Absorbing Steering Columns
• Non-Adjustable Steering Columns
• Power Adjustable Steering Columns
• Power One touch Adjustability Columns
• Rake Adjustable Steering Columns
• Touch Control Electronic Transmission Shifter Steering Column
• Tilt-Adjustable Steering Column
Vehicle Types Covered:
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Passenger Cars
Pivot Alignment Covered:
• Lower pivot Tilt Steering Column
• Lower Pivot Steering Column
• Lower pivot Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
• Upper Pivot Tilt & Telescope Steering Column
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
