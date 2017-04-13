Steering Columns System Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the global Steering Columns System market is estimated at $13.55 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $16.65 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.98% from 2015 to 2022. Favorable growth in the automotive industry is a key factor boosting the steering columns system market. Furthermore, increasing demand for high mileage & safer vehicles and growing market in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market. Passenger Cars segment is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for low fuel and power consumption vehicles. However, commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate.In 2015, electric power steering system commanded the largest share in steering columns system market and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The dominance is mainly due to advancements in technology and fuel efficiency provided by the electric power steering system. Asia Pacific leads the global market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to rising automotive industry in emerging nations such as India and China.Some of the key players in the global market include, Bosch Germany, Nexteer automotive, Pailton Engineering Ltd, TRW Auto motives, Kostal of America Inc., Denso, Continental, Delphi Automotive PLC, Schaeffler, Germany, Marimba Auto, USA, Oetiker, NSK, Coram Group, Mando Halla Company and C.O.B.O International, Italy.• Manual Rack And Pinion Steering System• Manual Recirculating Ball & Nut Steering System• Manual Worm & Roller Steering System• Electric Power Steering System• Hydraulic Power Steering System• Active-Energy Absorbing Steering Columns• Non-Adjustable Steering Columns• Power Adjustable Steering Columns• Power One touch Adjustability Columns• Rake Adjustable Steering Columns• Touch Control Electronic Transmission Shifter Steering Column• Tilt-Adjustable Steering Column• Light Commercial Vehicles• Heavy Commercial Vehicles• Passenger Cars• Lower pivot Tilt Steering Column• Lower Pivot Steering Column• Lower pivot Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column• Upper Pivot Tilt & Telescope Steering Column• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/steering-columns-system-market