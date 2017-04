The City of Tokyo, Japan to be a Gold Sponsor of the New York Travel Festival (April 20-23)

1 2 3 4 5 Tokyo in April with Cherry Blossoms Tokyo Tower with Fuji-san Tokyo at NY Travel Fest sake barrels Japanese curry

-- www.gotokyo.org ) will be aof the Fifth annual nytravfest.com ), April 20-23, 2017. On April 22nd, Tokyo will exhibit from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the site venue, Bohemian National Hall (321 East 73Street) and on April 23, the Tokyo booth will be featured from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the site venue, Hostelling International (891 Amsterdam Avenue).The booth will feature HD videos of Tokyo cultural, culinary, high-tech, nature and adventure experiences on a 40" flat screen TV. In addition, Japanese rice and curry samplings will be distributed throughout the day on April 22and adrum performance and workshop, by New York Taiko Aiko Kai, will be held on April 23from 3-3:30 pm. Those over 21 can taste authentic Tokyo high-grade sake and craft beer in the afternoon on April 22and 23See videos here:Food: http://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=kHrw- 6FsI0o Culture: http://www.youtube.com/ embed/SFfRAOaADgA Nature: http://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=1tABLtRHog0 Water: http://www.youtube.com/ embed/wt5dov_ ctkM Tokyo representatives will be on hand to answer any relevant travel questions and maps and brochures will be available. In addition, a free Tokyo "gift bag," featuring: green tea orflavored-white-chocolate-covered wafers, Tokyo emblemed post-its, and unique Japanese erasable pens will be given to those filling out a short survey distributed by pleasant young women clad in colorful, seasonal yukata.Furthermore, Marian Goldberg of, one of Tokyo City's New York-based promotional team members, will be a panelist on NY Trav Fest's Cultural Tourism Think Tank on April 22at 10:30 am. "Tokyo has so much to offer from a cultural perspective,"said Goldberg. "From food to festivals, architecture to seasonal aesthetics, pop culture to washi paper-making, karaoke to kimonos, tea tastings to saké samplings, Tokyo has it all."For more information onvisit www.gotokyo.org, like the Tokyo Fan page at www.facebook.com/TokyoFanClub, and follow Tokyo on Twitter @TokyoFanClub. The Hashtag for Tokyo at the NY Travel Fest is #TokyoNYTF.For information on the, visit www.nytravfest.com.The New York Travel Festival is a community for those who see travel as a way of life, are interested in cultural immersion (both internationally and closer to home), and for those in the travel industry (or who are looking to join it). Annually, our main event attracts millennial travelers (72% between the ages of 21 and 44), travel journalists, bloggers and social media-obsessed travelers. NY Trav Fest focuses on providing professional development and networking opportunities not only during our festival, but year-round. Travel enthusiasts and professionals can also connect with our partners and sponsors in our exhibition spaces and enjoy delectable tastings from around the globe. 2017 sponsors include CzechTourism, the Tokyo Convention and Visitors Bureau, and South Africa Tourism.NY Trav Fest schedule of events is available at:http://nytravfest.com/schedule/To order tickets, visit Eventbrite –http://bitly.com/NYTF2017Tickets