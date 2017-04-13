 

The City of Tokyo, Japan to be a Gold Sponsor of the New York Travel Festival (April 20-23)

 
1 2 3 4 5
Tokyo in April with Cherry Blossoms
Tokyo in April with Cherry Blossoms
NEW YORK - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The City of Tokyo (www.gotokyo.org) will be a Gold Sponsor of the Fifth annual New York Travel Festival (nytravfest.com), April 20-23, 2017. On April 22nd, Tokyo will exhibit from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the site venue, Bohemian National Hall (321 East 73rd Street) and on April 23, the Tokyo booth will be featured from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the site venue, Hostelling International (891 Amsterdam Avenue).

The booth will feature HD videos of Tokyo cultural, culinary, high-tech, nature and adventure experiences on a 40" flat screen TV. In addition, Japanese rice and curry samplings will be distributed throughout the day on April 22nd and a taiko drum performance and workshop, by New York Taiko Aiko Kai, will be held on April 23rd from 3-3:30 pm. Those over 21 can taste authentic Tokyo high-grade sake and craft beer in the afternoon on April 22nd and 23rd.

See videos here:

Food: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHrw-6FsI0o



Culture: http://www.youtube.com/embed/SFfRAOaADgA



Nature: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tABLtRHog0

Water: http://www.youtube.com/embed/wt5dov_ctkM

Tokyo representatives will be on hand to answer any relevant travel questions and maps and brochures will be available. In addition, a free Tokyo "gift bag," featuring: green tea or matcha-flavored-white-chocolate-covered wafers, Tokyo emblemed post-its, and unique Japanese erasable pens will be given to those filling out a short survey distributed by pleasant young women clad in colorful, seasonal yukata.

Furthermore, Marian Goldberg of Goldberg On Travel, one of Tokyo City's New York-based promotional team members, will be a panelist on NY Trav Fest's Cultural Tourism Think Tank on April 22nd at 10:30 am. "Tokyo has so much to offer from a cultural perspective," said Goldberg. "From food to festivals, architecture to seasonal aesthetics, pop culture to washi paper-making, karaoke to kimonos, tea tastings to saké samplings, Tokyo has it all."

For more information on Tokyo Tourism, visit www.gotokyo.org, like the Tokyo Fan page at www.facebook.com/TokyoFanClub, and follow Tokyo on Twitter @TokyoFanClub. The Hashtag for Tokyo at the NY Travel Fest is #TokyoNYTF.

For information on the New York Travel Festival, visit www.nytravfest.com.

About New York Travel Festival:

The New York Travel Festival is a community for those who see travel as a way of life, are interested in cultural immersion (both internationally and closer to home), and for those in the travel industry (or who are looking to join it). Annually, our main event attracts millennial travelers (72% between the ages of 21 and 44), travel journalists, bloggers and social media-obsessed travelers. NY Trav Fest focuses on providing professional development and networking opportunities not only during our festival, but year-round. Travel enthusiasts and professionals can also connect with our partners and sponsors in our exhibition spaces and enjoy delectable tastings from around the globe. 2017 sponsors include CzechTourism, the Tokyo Convention and Visitors Bureau, and South Africa Tourism.

NY Trav Fest schedule of events is available at:

http://nytravfest.com/schedule/

To order tickets, visit Eventbrite –

http://bitly.com/NYTF2017Tickets

Source:Tokyo City Tourism
Email:***@nytravfest.com Email Verified
Tags:Japan Travel, Tokyo tourism, Marian Goldberg, Goldberg On Travel, TokyoNYTF, Tokyo Sake, New York Taiko Aiko Kai, NY Travel Fest
Industry:Food, Tourism, Travel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
