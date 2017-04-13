News By Tag
Greenkote announces trials with Scott Bader to advance possible automotive applications
The trials will test the performance of Scott Bader's Crestabond adhesives in a project designed to pave the way for innovative new solutions in the automotive industry. Crestabond is a toughened, two component MMA structural adhesive which is used for bonding a wide range of substrates including metals, plastics and composite materials in industrial applications. The product has excellent impact, peel, shear, compressive strength and fatigue resistance properties across all bonded parts.
Greenkote's technology has a number of key advancers which make it potentially ideal for use in many areas within the automotive sector: the coating is metallurgically bonded, giving a very strong adhesion and it provides a high level of corrosion protection for components which may be exposed to the elements. Importantly in the context of the current trials, Greenkote treated surfaces offer "micro-roughness"
Commenting on the project, Greenkote chief executive officer Mark Gore said, "This is another milestone for us – we are working with a leading vehicle OEM and Scott Bader to develop solutions which could, in the future, transform aspects of automotive assembly, offering superior all round performance, flexibility and reduced production costs.
We are testing the bonding of Greenkote treated corrosion enhanced fasteners to prepreg laminate substrates used for automotive body panelling. The Greenkote treatment provides a uniform, adherent and thin coating which is perfect for multi-layered systems when combined with cutting edge adhesives provided by Scott Bader."
Greenkote provides its coatings solutions through network of coating centres and licensees. Plants and licensees are located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
For details of Greenkote processes and licensing enquiries, please visit www.greenkote.com
Greenkote provides protective metal coatings to mitigate corrosion that are high-performing, cost-effective and delivered using one of the greenest processes in the coatings industry.
The Greenkote process offers a number of critical advantages, depending upon the application. Using no acids, important issues such as hydrogen embrittlement are avoided, whilst the process offers high corrosion resistance, excellent paint adhesion and exceptional levels of coating consistency. When coating threads, neither internal nor external surfaces need to be reworked.
The green and clean Greenkote process minimises regulatory costs and issues, since the elimination of hazardous waste eliminates the expenses of high water consumption, waste clean-up, disposal and reporting.
Founded in 1999, Greenkote PLC was registered in the UK as a public limited company in 2005. After acquiring one of the largest custom coating companies in North America, Greenkote expanded its market presence and business infrastructure to the United States and Mexico.
Now headquartered in Brook Park, Ohio, (near Cleveland) Greenkote PLC has become one of the industry's most innovative coating technology companies. Greenkote develops proprietary metal alloy powders and process technologies which are used on its specialized equipment to coat finished metal parts. Greenkote has focused much of its attention on corrosion protection and has significant patents in that area. The company's ongoing investment in research and development enables it to maintain its technological advantage and provide customers with increasingly efficient, cost-effective and environmentally sound solutions to their coating needs.
Greenkote provides its coatings through a global network of coating centres and licensees. Greenkote plants and licensees are located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
Greenkote is a member of the Surface Engineering Association
