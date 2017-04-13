News By Tag
The Millennium School Brings 'Next Gen' Education & Sports Academy at Noida Extension
Commonwealth Gold Medalist Babita Phogat is to inaugurate The Millennium School coming in Noida Extension. The school along with innovative teaching techniques will have world class sports curriculum also.
Greater Noida, April 19, 2017- Quality education is right to every child and keeping its legacy continue, The Millennium School performed'BhumiPoojan' of the Noida Extension centreon Sunday (16th April 2017). With clear objective to provide "perfect amalgamation of education and sports"in the locality, The Millennium School will be offering most advanced and integrated learning and sportscurriculum for children from next year. Not only this, the group also inaugurated Pre Primary wing for this session where parents can enroll their kids for the best of environment, facilities and education. The occasion was graced by Mr Naveen Goel, CMD- Casa Greens, MsBabitaPhogat-
The Millennium Schoolis pioneer in education curriculum and under special tie up with Educomp Group, the school will offer Millennium Learning System (MLS), an integrated,cutting edge smart classes, and specified content to kids. For complete growth and development of a child, only marks can't be a benchmark. It requires equal support to perform on grounds in sports. Hence the school is targeting holistic approach to offer sports academy in the campus.
Winner of women wrestling at Commonwealth 2014 games held in India, BabitaPhogat says, "Sports have become equally competitive like education and we need to create an eco-system where education and sports both become part of curriculum. This will prepare champions of our next generation and represent India at global platform. I am quite happy to see such efforts are now in trend where schools are getting ready to bring sports with education."
The group claims that the school is offering an advance sports academy with smart education and one of the first at Gr Noida West to bring such facility in close proximity. Mr Naveen Goel, CMD- Casa Greens groupadds, "everyone need quality education but hardly understand the importance of sports in daily life. We want to create an academic that can incorporate education and sports both for kids and I feel The Millennium School will serve the purpose."
The locality is going to witness huge population shift that need education facility for their children. The pre primary classes are all set to welcome kids.
