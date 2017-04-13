News By Tag
Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks KSA launched supported by the Irrigation & Drainage Authority
This event addressed updates, strategies and technologies for optimising stormwater, drainage and sewage projects across Saudi Arabia.
This eventbrought together key officials and decision makers from the Ministry of Municipality and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Irrigation & Drainage Authority, Arriyadh Development Authority, Riyadh Municipality, National Water Company, Ministry of Housing, Emaar, and MWH now part of Stantec.
Future Drainage and Stormwater Networks KSA featured exciting presentations among which we can mention: "Cyber security issues facing water and drainage control systems" by Dr. Ayad Al Daiyji, from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, "Climate change and extreme events modelling in arid regions" by Dr. Ghazi Al Rawas from Sultan Qaboos University – Oman, "Value engineering and intelligent use of water in the irrigation system" by Ahmed El Sherbieny from Zaid Al Hussain Group, and "Smart operation of water network" by Dr. Abdulrahman Alshehri from the National Water Company, in addition to a panel discussion and round table discussions.
The response to this event was hugely positive as delegates and sponsors enjoyed a stellar line-up of speakers as well as the opportunity to network with the industry's key decision makers. "A great place for networking and gaining knowledge" said the Head of Water Department at SETS, "It is a very useful seminar, and I would recommend organising similar events in order to reach the target of 2030 vision" stated a MEP Manager from Dar Al Riyadh, "ACM always conduct excellent conferences which tackle the latest engineering issues and their solutions" said the Deputy Project Manager of Saud Consult.
Future Drainage and Stormwater Networks KSA Seminar was held with the participation of JDCO, Eco, Energis, Rowad Plastic, Roxtec, Birco, ADS, and Zamil Group.
For more information about the conference, please visit www.drainageandstormwaterksa.com
