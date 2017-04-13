 
News By Tag
* Drainage
* Water
* Sewerage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Riyadh
  Riyadh
  Saudi Arabia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks KSA launched supported by the Irrigation & Drainage Authority

This event addressed updates, strategies and technologies for optimising stormwater, drainage and sewage projects across Saudi Arabia.
 
 
FDK_Logo_S
FDK_Logo_S
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Drainage
* Water
* Sewerage

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Riyadh - Riyadh - Saudi Arabia

Subject:
* Events

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Supported by the Saudi Irrigation and Drainage Authority, Advanced Conferences & Meetings has proudly launched Future Drainage and Stormwater Networks KSA Seminar, at The Rosh Rayhaan Hotel, Riyadh. This event addressed updates, strategies and technologies for optimising stormwater, drainage and sewage projects across Saudi Arabia.

This eventbrought together key officials and decision makers from the Ministry of Municipality and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Irrigation & Drainage Authority, Arriyadh Development Authority, Riyadh Municipality, National Water Company, Ministry of Housing, Emaar, and MWH now part of Stantec.

Future Drainage and Stormwater Networks KSA featured exciting presentations among which we can mention: "Cyber security issues facing water and drainage control systems" by Dr. Ayad Al Daiyji, from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, "Climate change and extreme events modelling in arid regions" by Dr. Ghazi Al Rawas from Sultan Qaboos University – Oman, "Value engineering and intelligent use of water in the irrigation system" by Ahmed El Sherbieny from Zaid Al Hussain Group, and "Smart operation of water network" by Dr. Abdulrahman Alshehri from the National Water Company, in addition to a panel discussion and  round table discussions.

The response to this event was hugely positive as delegates and sponsors enjoyed a stellar line-up of speakers as well as the opportunity to network with the industry's key decision makers. "A great place for networking and gaining knowledge" said the Head of Water Department at SETS, "It is a very useful seminar, and I would recommend organising similar events in order to reach the target of 2030 vision" stated a MEP Manager from Dar Al Riyadh, "ACM always conduct excellent conferences which tackle the latest engineering issues and their solutions" said the Deputy Project Manager of Saud Consult.

Future Drainage and Stormwater Networks KSA Seminar was held with the participation of JDCO, Eco, Energis, Rowad Plastic, Roxtec, Birco, ADS, and Zamil Group.

For more information about the conference, please visit www.drainageandstormwaterksa.com
End
Source:Advanced Conferences & Meetings
Email:***@acm-events.com Email Verified
Tags:Drainage, Water, Sewerage
Industry:Construction
Location:Riyadh - Riyadh - Saudi Arabia
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lara News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share