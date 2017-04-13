SemSem International Offers Big Deals on Its Yacht Mechanical Services

 
DUBAI MARINA, UAE - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In its mission to promote a safe and fun cruise in Dubai waters, SemSem International, one of the leading yacht maintenance service providers in the region, is now offering 20% discount on its yacht mechanical services.

As a yacht owner, if there's one thing that you shouldn't compromise, it is the safety of your passengers. This is why it is crucial to check all the mechanical parts of your prized possession before you set sail.

Some of the most common faults on the yacht are an overheating engine, stale air, stability issues due to excessive crane weight, moisture, rusting due to salty water, and many more. These issues arise from time to time and are caused by a number of different factors.

Moisture and rusting is by far the most common problem faced by all yachts in the world from the smallest to the biggest. It generally affects the metallic parts of the boat, but the most vulnerable are the cabinet latches, davit, stainless steel hand railings and antenna base.

Typically, the mechanical workings are protected by being located within the hull or being in a cabinet hatch. Hence, it's not normally easy to notice that they are rusting and a lot of people end up assuming that they are in perfect condition. To solve this, the metals are rinsed down with fresh water or a corrosion inhibitor can be sprayed once in a while. On the other hand, if the yacht is overheating, the impellers, the fresh water coolant levels, the exhaust system, and the blockages in the engine raw water intakes must be checked.

By entrusting your needs for reliable and excellent marine yacht services and yacht mechanical services to a professional boat technician, you can rest assured to have a glitch-free cruise with your family and friends. Through SemSem's promotion, you can have a safe and smooth-sailing voyage without spending a fortune.

SemSem International is a Dubai-based yacht maintenance service provider, which aims to give each yacht a luxurious look and feel inside and out. To avail the company's promotion, visit http://semseminternational.com/yacht-maintenance-dubai/. To check out its other offerings such as yacht cleaning services, and fiberglass boat repair, call 04 321 0121 or visit http://semseminternational.com.

Contact
Mr. Khalid
971 4 321 0121
***@semseminternational.com
