Industry News





Accusys Storage Ltd. Opens U.S. Office

Timely service and customer support across the United States
 
 
JHUBEI CITY, Taiwan - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Accusys Storage Ltd., a leading developer of PCIe and Thunderbolt storage solutions, announced that it will be opening a USA Logistic Office beginning April.

Creative professionals have depended on Accusys RAID solutions since 2002 when it manufactured XserveRAID, Arena RAID storage, and mRAID for Active Storage.  Other milestones include:

2008: The ExaSAN series was born, and won 2 Computex Best Choice Awards.
2015: A16T2-Share, the world's first shareable Thunderbolt storage, was a pioneer in the Thunderbolt network market.
2016: The A12T3-Share was launched at NAB 2016; and in Q4 we presented the Gamma 8, the Thunderbolt 3 direct-attached storage product line.

"We are very excited to establish an office in Fremont, in order to provide more timely and comprehensive support to our US customers," said Susyan Huang, VP of Sales at Accusys. "Many of our products are used in very time-sensitive environments, and those users can now count on accessing our services and support without having to negotiate timezones."


The Accusys USA Logistic Office is located at 44137 Fremont Blvd Fremont, CA 94538

For more information about our US presence, products and services, please contact:

Toll Free Number : +1-844-6515156, Sales : sales@accusys.com.tw

About Accusys

Since 1995, Accusys Storage Ltd. has been designing and manufacturing cutting-edge and innovative storage products in order to help customers around the globe to store, protect, and manage their most important media assets. In 2009, with an eye on the needs of digital content creation professionals within the post-production industry, the Accusys ExaSAN product family and its wide range of robust workflow controllers, PCIe RAID storage and switches were brought to the market. This year, with the innovative shareable Thunderbolt 3 storage, Accusys looks to bring new energy to the market again.

For more information, please visit www.accusys.com.tw

End
Source:
Email:***@accusys.com.tw Email Verified
