Imdaad inks general waste collection contract with EMARAT

-- April 19, 2017 – Imdaad, the GCC's leading integrated facilities management (FM) company based in Dubai, recently entered into a three-year-agreement with Emarat, one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in the UAE, to deliver innovative, sustainable, and integrated general waste collection services. The scope of the contract includes Emarat's 47 stations, atrium building, head office, central workshop, and staff accommodation.Imdaad's newest partnership with one of the country's major players in the oil and energy industries is the latest addition to the growing list of the FM company's value-added and prestigious portfolio of clients across key industries such as the oil and gas sector. The collaboration exemplifies not only its ability to provide more profitable and efficient facilities maintenance and care but also its capability to address the waste management needs of its clients according to the best international environmental practices and globally recognized standards.Mahmood Rasheed, COO, Imdaad, said: "We look forward to working with oil industry giant Emarat, whose commitment to its customers, society, and the environment we fully applaud and share. Our newest collaboration is yet another opportunity to showcase our capability to deliver topnotch FM services according to the unique and challenging demands of this sector. As part of its smart FM services, Imdaad's waste collection and management solutions meet the highest international standards in line with the company's key business strategy of helping drive growth in the industry it serves to contribute to the UAE's overall economic development."Nabeel Buti Bin Buti, Senior Manager Maintenance & Services, Emarat, said: "Emarat is mainly driven by its desire to provide fast and responsive services according to the requirements of our customers. The strong foundation of our agreement with Imdaad lies in this significant common ground. As a leading provider of expert supply and distribution of petroleum, aviation fuel, natural gas, lubricants, and liquefied petroleum gas, we exclusively partner with companies with reliable and professional services that can help advance our business goals and objectives and Imdaad fits our requirement. We welcome and are excited with our newest collaboration."