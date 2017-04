New Ex d LED emergency light fittings

Emergency exit and emergency route lights are now in our product portfolio. They are supplied with a rechargeable battery which is monitored, tested and carefully charged by the intelligent charging electronics.

Emergency exit and route light

Contact

Reiner Friedrich

International Sales

***@quintex.info Reiner FriedrichInternational Sales

End

-- We havewith those emergency exit and emergency route luminaries.are equipped with modern, light-weight and maintenance-free LED technology. They are supplied with a rechargeable battery which is monitored, tested and carefully charged by the intelligent charging electronics. Further, a version without a battery, powered by a central emergency supply, is available. Areas of application are escape doors, emergency exits, emergency routes and all areas where light is still required after a power failure. The emergency lights are supplied with ready-to-connect cable routing and are therefore to be installed quickly. Up to two line bushings or cable glands are possible. Thus, several emergency lights can also be connected in parallel.We will deliver this Exit lighting with one line bushing with integrated 10m powercable and one M20 blind plugDimension:430x174x210mmMounting : 345mm / 2 x 10ØIngress protetion: IP66Temperature range: -20°C…+40˚Voltage:230V/50HzRecognition distance : 25mBattery operation : 17mA/2W;4VAWithout battery : 7mA/0,7W;1,5VALuminious flux: 440lmBattery operation : 50mA/7W;13VAWithout battery : 65mA/7,5W;15VAMore details of the data you will find on our homepage - just a click to go>>: https://goo.gl/ nmqfs2 If you need such item urgently you will find them also in ourweb shop here>>