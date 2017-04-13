 
News By Tag
* Emergency Light
* Explosion Protection
* Flameproof Lighting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lauda-Koenigshofen
  Baden-Württemberg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

New Ex d LED emergency light fittings

Emergency exit and emergency route lights are now in our product portfolio. They are supplied with a rechargeable battery which is monitored, tested and carefully charged by the intelligent charging electronics.
 
 
Emergency exit and route light
Emergency exit and route light
 
LAUDA-KOENIGSHOFEN, Germany - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- We have extend our range for special lighting application with those emergency exit and emergency route luminaries.
The Ex approved emergency exit luminaries are equipped with modern, light-weight and maintenance-free LED technology. They are supplied with a rechargeable battery which is monitored, tested and carefully charged by the intelligent charging electronics. Further, a version without a battery, powered by a central emergency supply, is available. Areas of application are escape doors, emergency exits, emergency routes and all areas where light is still required after a power failure. The emergency lights are supplied with ready-to-connect cable routing and are therefore to be installed quickly. Up to two line bushings or cable glands are possible. Thus, several emergency lights can also be connected in parallel.
We will deliver this Exit lighting with one line bushing with integrated 10m power
cable and one M20 blind plug


Technical data

   Dimension:          430x174x210mm
   Mounting :          345mm / 2 x 10Ø
   Ingress protetion:     IP66
   Temperature range: -20°C…+40˚C
   Voltage:          230V/50Hz

Emergency exit
   Recognition distance : 25m
   Battery operation :    17mA/2W;4VA
   Without battery :         7mA/0,7W;1,5VA

Emergency route luminaire
   Luminious flux:         440lm
   Battery operation :    50mA/7W;13VA
   Without battery :        65mA/7,5W;15VA

More details of the data you will find on our homepage - just a click to go>>: https://goo.gl/nmqfs2
If you need such item urgently you will find them also in our
web shop here>> https://goo.gl/X0KDCL

Contact
Reiner Friedrich
International Sales
***@quintex.info
End
Source:Quintex GmbH
Email:***@quintex.info Email Verified
Tags:Emergency Light, Explosion Protection, Flameproof Lighting
Industry:Industrial
Location:Lauda-Koenigshofen - Baden-Württemberg - Germany
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quintex News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share