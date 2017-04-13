News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Ex d LED emergency light fittings
Emergency exit and emergency route lights are now in our product portfolio. They are supplied with a rechargeable battery which is monitored, tested and carefully charged by the intelligent charging electronics.
The Ex approved emergency exit luminaries are equipped with modern, light-weight and maintenance-
We will deliver this Exit lighting with one line bushing with integrated 10m power
cable and one M20 blind plug
Technical data
Dimension:
Mounting : 345mm / 2 x 10Ø
Ingress protetion: IP66
Temperature range: -20°C…+40˚
Voltage:
Emergency exit
Recognition distance : 25m
Battery operation : 17mA/2W;
Without battery : 7mA/0,7W;1,5VA
Emergency route luminaire
Luminious flux: 440lm
Battery operation : 50mA/7W;
Without battery : 65mA/7,5W;
More details of the data you will find on our homepage - just a click to go>>: https://goo.gl/
If you need such item urgently you will find them also in our
web shop here>>
Contact
Reiner Friedrich
International Sales
***@quintex.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse