High Availability Network Appliance for Carrier-grade NFV Network
HTCA-6200 is designed with dual CPU blades and dual network I/O blades. Each of the CPU blades is empowered by two Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and sixteen DDR4 R-DIMM sockets, offering extreme performance and processing power.
Lanner presents its HTCA-6200, a 2U NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready network platform featuring dual Intel Xeon® CPU blades, dual network I/O blades enabled by Broadcom switch fabric and full redundancy system design to ensure the carrier-grade up-time and strict reliabilities mandated by NFV networks.
HTCA-6200
- High Availability Chassis 2U Telecom Network Appliance with 2 x86 CPU Blades and 2 I/O Blades
- High availability, full redundancy and extreme high performance
- 2 CPU blades in the rear, per blade supports up to 2 Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and 16x DDR4
- BCM StrataXGS™ Trident-II/II+
- 2 x Swappable I/O blades in front, supporting up to 2 switch blades or Ethernet blade configuration
- Redundant power supply and removable fan module
- NEBS compliant design
About Lanner Electronics Inc.
Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers.
With 30-year experiences, Lanner provides reliable and cost-effective computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 800 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and China.
