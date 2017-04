High Availability Network Appliance for Carrier-grade NFV Network

HTCA-6200 is designed with dual CPU blades and dual network I/O blades. Each of the CPU blades is empowered by two Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and sixteen DDR4 R-DIMM sockets, offering extreme performance and processing power.

-- The concept of NFV is the total integration of essential hardware and software components to build the environment for VNF deployment. NFV requires high-volume, carrier-grade, and open-architecture Intel x86-based hardware systems for VNF software applications so that telecom service providers can obtain operation agility, OPEX efficiency and scale-on-demand network services.Lanner presents its HTCA-6200, a 2U NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready network platform featuring dual Intel Xeon® CPU blades, dual network I/O blades enabled by Broadcom switch fabric and full redundancy system design to ensure the carrier-grade up-time and strict reliabilities mandated by NFV networks.- High Availability Chassis 2U Telecom Network Appliance with 2 x86 CPU Blades and 2 I/O Blades- High availability, full redundancy and extreme high performance- 2 CPU blades in the rear, per blade supports up to 2 Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and 16x DDR4- BCM StrataXGS™ Trident-II/II+BCM56854/56860 Switch Fabric with 720/1280 Gbps- 2 x Swappable I/O blades in front, supporting up to 2 switch blades or Ethernet blade configuration- Redundant power supply and removable fan module- NEBS compliant designTo Know more about this product: http://www.lannerinc.com/ products/telecom- datacenter-appl... Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers.With 30-year experiences, Lanner provides reliable and cost-effective computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 800 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and China.