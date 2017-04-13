News By Tag
Delivering impeccable global service at a competitive cost
Yutong specialises in bus and coach production, along with other interests and considers itself as a serious world player. In terms of the number of units of all sizes built, Yutong is now the biggest bus and coach manufacturer in the world.
The perception of the brand plays a very important role since the UK market seeks a competitive purchase price and well-designed buses and coaches that are trustworthy
• Yutong has established service parts network in various markets where its buses are in demand to provide after-sales service to its customers.
• In 2016, Yutong totally delivered nearly 1,000 buses and coaches to Israel, France, UK, and other European countries, gradually entering the high-end market.
• It has a massive model range covering everything from five metres to 25m long, with artics, bi-artics, double decker, tri-axles, sleeper coaches and school buses all part of the line-up.
• A vast plant in Zhengzhou covers 1.12million square feet and is continually developed and expanded.
• It takes quality seriously, not only in meeting the ISO TS16949 and ISO9001:2000 quality standards but also having separate chassis and complete vehicle electrocoating plants to ensure long-term anti-corrosion protection.
• Yutong is dedicated to building an accurate, efficient, and reliable overseas service management platform to support the industry-leading overseas service, spare parts management, and construction of the market service system.
• The turnover of Yutong Group reached 45.2 billion Yuan, a rise of 8.1 percent than the previous year, and continuously ranked first in China's bus industry in terms of the enterprise scale and sales performance.
An innovative mind and the ability to foresee trends backed by a highly motivated and dedicated workforce has been the driving force behind the company's remarkable growth.
Yutong Group is a large-scale industrial group specialising in the bus business, and construction machinery, automotive parts and components, real estate etc. Yutong Bus their flagship business is a large-scale modern manufacturing company specialised in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of bus products. Over the years, it has grown to be the largest and the most technologically advanced manufacturing base of large and medium-sized buses around the world. Know more information on http://yutonguk.com/
