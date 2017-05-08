Dawson Moving & Storage Has Launched Their Online Professional Packing Products Store

Media Contact

-- With over 30 years in the removal and storage business, industry leadershave decided to add a comprehensive packing supply store to their website. "This demonstrates our commitment to offering end-to-end removal and storage solutions to our customers. A place where they can schedule their move, research some storage options and purchase supplies simultaneously"affirms Glen Mackay, company director.For a company who already offers premium local and interstate moving and storage services, this added feature encourages better preparation and organization prior to moving day. The benefits of packing properly range from saving money on extended labour to lowering the risk of damage to fragile goods. Professional removalists report that those who use quality packing products and labeling ultimately save themselves hundreds of dollars.The online store will include packing product bundles to accommodate different property sizes and requirements. Durable individual boxes, wardrobe boxes, packing paper, tapes and labels will also be on sale through the Dawson Moving & Storage shop. Designed with simplicity in mind, the online store is straightforward and easy to navigate. Images accompany product prices and descriptions, with an editable checkout and fast payment system. The expert customer service team at Dawson Moving & Storage are readily available by phone or email if ordering advice is required prior to, during or after a purchase."It is exciting to be able to put customer feedback into action," adds John Dawson. "Customers tend to think about their upcoming moves in the evening, after hours, when their daily duties are done. Our online store is open 24/7, which is ideal for busy people." Without a doubt, the ability to order packing goods in a relaxed environment will allure people from all lifestyles. This will give couples, families and flat-mates the chance to discuss their exact moving needs without pressure.Moving homes, or offices is known to cause high levels of stress and anxiety. Dawson Moving & Storage excel at alleviating their customers' stress, by providing a wide range of ancillary transportation and packing services including; antique removal, insurance, pet transportation, vacate cleaning, professional packing assistance, a variety of secure short and long term storage options and more. Now, with an accessible, high quality packing product store, the perfect moving recipe lies with Dawson Moving & Storage."By packing with Dawson products, the movers could work more efficiently on the big day. The whole process was hassle free." Charlie Ingles, Melbourne. Dawson Moving & Storage clients often express their gratitude and relief that their moving experiences were not riddled with stress and exhaustion as imagined.Indeed, with a multi-layered approach to relocation services, which now includes an innovative online packing supplies store, Dawson Moving & Storage really are the smooth movers.Dawson Moving & Storage is a family owned professional moving and storage business with head offices in both Melbourne and Canberra. Affiliated with AFRA (Australian Furniture Removalists Association), the team at Dawson Moving & Storage are highly skilled, knowledgeable and experienced in all aspects of furniture and goods handling, transportation and storage.With a fleet of various sized trucks and storage facilities throughout Australia, this company is well established and the best choice to take care of your belongings during your transitional period.Dawson Moving & Storage offer responsive customer support, additional services and can tailor precise moving arrangements for moves of any size and complexity. Dawson Moving & Storage are an ideal choice for anyone wanting a hassle free moving or storage experience.For more information, please visit: