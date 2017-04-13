News By Tag
UpsideLMS is India's Most Trusted LMS
Backed by 13+ years of experience, built on expertise of 50 in-house professionals, serving 30+ Indian companies, UpsideLMS is India's most trusted LMS.
UpsideLMS' relationship with India has been close and personal, since India is its birthplace and it's from here that the learning platform has grown strong; acquiring clients, winning accolades, gaining trust and creating a niche for itself on the global LMS map. UpsideLMS has been the backbone of the many L&D initiatives at leading Indian blue-chip companies like Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Saint Gobain, Aegon Religare, and ISS. At L&T, in particular, UpsideLMS has been the reigning LMS, enabling the engineering conglomerate to run and manage its internal employee training successfully for the last 8 years.
Another factor in making UpsideLMS India's most trusted Learning Management System is its Free 24x7 Support, which is offered to all customers as the part of the package. Bearing a testimony to this is S. Ganesh, Sr. Vice President ‒ Dept. of Sales & Marketing, UTI Mutual Fund, who says, "The support team set up by Upside Learning to manage and run the system has been very responsive and quick to carry out our needs/resolve minor issues to ensure a smooth and efficient running of the system." A thought echoed by Susheel Kumar Pandhu, Dy. Director,MIT. He says, "Their promptness in solving issues during critical periods has helped us in keeping our systems in order and our customers happy."
"We have been in India for the last 13 years and customers are always at the core of everything we do at UpsideLMS. Our ear to ground approach led by innovative technologies has made UpsideLMS the preferred choice amongst customers. We will continue to do better and retain our 'most trusted LMS in India' position with the support of our customer who have always stood behind the brand.," said Amit Gautam, Director - Tech Solutions and Co-founder - Upside Learning.
Learn more about India's most trusted LMS at: https://www.upsidelms.com/
