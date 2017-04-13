 
Whether We can use used Bulletproof Car ?Here Is a Answer

Armoured Car Protection Guide This should be considered while you thinking to Buy an Armoured car
 
 
DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK, UAE - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Is it safe to buy a used bulletproof car ?

The sole purpose of Bulletproof Cars being safety and protection, this baffled question of "Whether to buy Bulletproof Cars ?" should be considered a serious matter of life. Though in common, buying a used Bulletproof car is not recommended. We have written on the challenges and consideration you should have in mind over opting for used Bulletproof Car.

Challenges while thinking to buy used Bulletproof car

The major concern over opting for a used Bulletproof Car is the state of the vehicle. The drawback is this used car cannot be instantly tested, making it discard the purpose of security.

No one but the original installer knows just how bulletproof this car is supposed to be. There are varying levels of protection, and some cars get a very light treatment. Depending on what level of protection you need, you may find that buying used doesn't save you much money.

Bulletproofed vehicles are considerably heavier than a normal car, and they're often driven harder than a normal car too. Therefore, they're probably more likely to break down.

Source:Royal Armoring Combany
