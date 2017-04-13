News By Tag
Surge in demand for Server Application virtualization, drives appointment of Hungarian distributor
Virtualaze, the leader in Server Application Virtualization today announced the appointment of Alphasonic as its Hungarian Value Added Distributor (VAD) as part of its EMEA distribution network.
"We expect tremendous growth over the next twelve months, particularly in the area of Server Application virtualization. Their expertise in Thin Client and Network optimization will prove to be of huge benefit to the reseller community across the country," says Klaus Maier, CEO, Virtualaze. "We are focusing on creating a channel program and support mechanism that will help to accelerate the business of our partners and allow them to assist their reseller base located across country.
Alphasonic is uniquely qualified to deliver and integrate unique Virtualizations technologies,"
About Virtualaze
Virtualaze is a German 'high-end' server application Virtualization software develop-ment company. With hundreds of man-years software development expertise our aim is to simplify the deliver, cost and management of the global virtualization phenomenon. In addition to new hardware there are millions of legacy computer devices world-wide all capable of delivering an HTML5 browser. By adopting Virtualaze, these devices can give the user unique access to the most powerful Windows Apps. They will also benefit from the latest server-side Data and Security protocols available. By mobilizing Virtualaze we will all help towards saving the environment by delivering a technology that extends the life-cycle of computer hardware whilst reducing the reliance on new hardware devices.
To learn more, visit http://www.virtualaze.com.
About Alphasonic
Alphasonic have been in the computer market for more than 20 years and is committed to provide high quality and value added products to our partners and customers. Alphasonic's market-leading security technology and domestic computing products help Hungarian companies and organizations to be as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Alphasonic serves IT departments, which helps them to reduce costs whilst increasing security, reliability and efficiency.
To learn more, visit http://www.alphasonic.hu
Media Contact
Charly Myer
+902124653233
***@virtualaze.com
