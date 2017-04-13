 
Surge in demand for Server Application virtualization, drives appointment of Hungarian distributor

Virtualaze, the leader in Server Application Virtualization today announced the appointment of Alphasonic as its Hungarian Value Added Distributor (VAD) as part of its EMEA distribution network.
 
 
NUREMBERG, Germany - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- As demand for Server Application virtualization continues to grow rapidly, Alphasonic will distribute both the Standard and Professional solutions via Virtualaze's SaaS business model to resellers across the region. They will also ensure organizations have the correct infrastructure in place to support the surge in demand for high end, low cost, easy to install, deploy and manage virtualization software.

"We expect tremendous growth over the next twelve months, particularly in the area of Server Application virtualization. Their expertise in Thin Client and Network optimization will prove to be of huge benefit to the reseller community across the country," says Klaus Maier, CEO, Virtualaze. "We are focusing on creating a channel program and support mechanism that will help to accelerate the business of our partners and allow them to assist their reseller base located across country.

Alphasonic is uniquely qualified to deliver and integrate unique Virtualizations technologies," says Kiril Kirov Director of Alphasonic. "This appointment is testament to Alphasonic's expertise in the region and we welcome the addition of the Virtualaze solution-set to our brand portfolio."

About Virtualaze

Virtualaze is a German 'high-end' server application Virtualization software develop-ment company. With hundreds of man-years software development expertise our aim is to simplify the deliver, cost and management of the global virtualization phenomenon. In addition to new hardware there are millions of legacy computer devices world-wide all capable of delivering an HTML5 browser. By adopting Virtualaze, these devices can give the user unique access to the most powerful Windows Apps. They will also benefit from the latest server-side Data and Security protocols available. By mobilizing Virtualaze we will all help towards saving the environment by delivering a technology that extends the life-cycle of computer hardware whilst reducing the reliance on new hardware devices.

To learn more, visit http://www.virtualaze.com.

About Alphasonic

Alphasonic have been in the computer market for more than 20 years and is committed to provide high quality and value added products to our partners and customers. Alphasonic's market-leading security technology and domestic computing products help Hungarian companies and organizations to be as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Alphasonic serves IT departments, which helps them to reduce costs whilst increasing security, reliability and efficiency.

To learn more, visit http://www.alphasonic.hu

