ISA Slot Motherboards - New & Legacy

A report on computers with ISA slot motherboards, both new and legacy, and where you can find them.

ISA Slot Motherboards - New and Legacy

End

-- Interloper.com announces the publication of a report on ISA slot motherboards, yes they are still used, and where you can find new or refurbished ones.According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for Interloper, the idea is to help out businesses that are looking to fit legacy technology into an ISA motherboard with ISA slots. Babar explains that these are no longer common. However, there are some industrial applications that still require them and companies that prefer them because their current systems work satisfactorily or the upgrade costs are too high.Depending on their needs and preferences, they can choose either new or refurbished ISA motherboards with ISA slots or adapters.Moreover, These ISA motherboards with ISA slot, are an invaluable tool for companies that have the need to update their old computer but still require ISA slot adapters. Interloper's product line of ISA motherboards with ISA slot are available with one, two, three or 4 ISA slots.These ISA motherboards with ISA slots allow fitting up to 4 full size ISA adapters. These ISA motherboards with ISA slots are compatible with a variety of different new and old operating systems such as Windows 7, MS XP, Windows 2000, Windows 98/95, NT, DOS and O/S2 among others.It is to be noted that these refurbished ISA motherboards come in a single unit, that is it does not include cables, manuals or drivers. If you wish to buy the cable set, Interloper.com sells that separately. However, the Kit with 3 Full Size ISA slot Motherboard comes with motherboard cables, heat sink and a fan. Also, the 4U rack mount system with 14 ISA slots comes with a rust proof , galvanized steel protective case.If you wish to purchase any of these ISA motherboards or all of them, then you can contact Interloper.com.According to Babar, the unique thing about Interloper.com's offer is the option to buy an ISA motherboard from their product line with one, two, three or four ISA slots. The motherboards are also compatible with a variety of different old and new operating systems, Babar concludes.For more information and available options, you can find the full report here