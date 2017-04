MEGOGO Now Runs on SmartTUBE 5

MEGOGO

--SmartTUBE 5 has been designed to empower small and medium-sized service providers to deploy multiscreen, multi-network interactive TV offerings with minimal spend and effort. Integration of such a major online cinema as MEGOGO is a logical step in the platform's evolution, adding a vast catalogue of high-quality content to any service."The release of the service in various environments, cooperation with operators, telecom service providers, retailers and other vendors is part of our business strategy. Thus, we are developing a distribution network for content delivery. That is why we welcome partnerships of this kind in every possible way," – MEGOGO says about the SmartTUBE 5 project.is a leader in the development of service delivery platforms for interactive digital television (IPTV, OTTtv, hybrid IPTV/DVB), advanced client applications and user interfaces, next generation set-top boxes, and other innovative solutions for service providers and corporations.is the largest in Eastern Europe and the CIS countries video-on-demand/OTT service. Its monthly audience reaches 40 million unique users. The service offers more than 250 TV channels, 30 interactive channels and over 77 000 videos, available on all devices running on iOS, Android, Windows, as well as on Smart TVs.SmartLabs official website: http://smartlabs.tv/ en/ MEGOGO official website: http://megogo.net/ en