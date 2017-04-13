 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


MEGOGO Now Runs on SmartTUBE 5

 
 
MEGOGO
MEGOGO
 
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SmartLabs has expanded the list of online OTT partner services that may be supported by the SmartTUBE 5 interactive TV platform. Transactional and subscription services from MEGOGO, the largest video service in Eastern Europe and the CIS, are now fully supported.

SmartTUBE 5 has been designed to empower small and medium-sized service providers to deploy multiscreen, multi-network interactive TV offerings with minimal spend and effort. Integration of such a major online cinema as MEGOGO is a logical step in the platform's evolution, adding a vast catalogue of high-quality content to any service.

"The release of the service in various environments, cooperation with operators, telecom service providers, retailers and other vendors is part of our business strategy. Thus, we are developing a distribution network for content delivery. That is why we welcome partnerships of this kind in every possible way," – MEGOGO says about the SmartTUBE 5 project.

About companies

SmartLabs is a leader in the development of service delivery platforms for interactive digital television (IPTV, OTTtv, hybrid IPTV/DVB), advanced client applications and user interfaces, next generation set-top boxes, and other innovative solutions for service providers and corporations.

MEGOGO is the largest in Eastern Europe and the CIS countries video-on-demand/OTT service. Its monthly audience reaches 40 million unique users. The service offers more than 250 TV channels, 30 interactive channels and over 77 000 videos, available on all devices running on iOS, Android, Windows, as well as on Smart TVs.

Links

SmartLabs official website: http://smartlabs.tv/en/
MEGOGO official website: http://megogo.net/en
