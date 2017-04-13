News By Tag
PC Associates Embracing New Technologies for Constructability Checklist Review
PC Associates is an independent plan check firm that offers a complete line of plan reviews
They are backed by the best professionals who are skilled enough and experienced as well to provide the fastest, accurate and cost-effective process of checking your construction documents. their in-house capabilities are enough to give the contractor the essential information when it comes to building a construction project inexpensively.
PC Associates are also backed by a group of seasoned architects, engineers as well as contractors who would be using their immense expertise and rich industrial experience to bring out the best result in the respective field. Ever since their emergence in 1990, they are focused to follow the right steps for reducing the delays or occurrence of mismanagement by identifying the drawbacks right on time.
Whether a contractor is developing a residential project or they are undertaking a commercial project, they put forth the desired results by determining the errors and make efforts to work in the areas, essential for a project development. They would work with their team of experts, architects, engineers as well as electricians who are focused to work on each & every area for the overall improvement.
They are also equipped with the essential tools and equipment so that you can find a scope for the improvement for the construction of an expensive project as well as meeting the deadlines. PC Associates is embracing the advanced technologies for constructability checklist review which seems quite challenging and beneficial at the same time to keep an eye on the progress of an expensive construction project.
About Company:-PC Associates,a certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise and Small Business Enterprise, was formed in 1989 to fill a major void in the construction industry, Interdisciplinary Coordination, Constructibility and Code Compliance Reviews that assist both time and construction cost savings. The majority of change orders, cost overruns and time delays on a "typical" project are the direct result of coordination errors in the construction documents. The principals and professional staff of PC Associates are highly skilled in troubleshooting and proofreading construction documents. The ability of PC Associates' staff to look at construction documents from both sides of the table – the designer's and the contractor's — gives the greatest assurance of a quality plan review. Past projects include airports, educational facilities, office buildings, detention centers, fire stations, libraries, hospitals, resorts and other public structures. for more details visit us @ http://www.pcassoc.com/
Pc Associates
7145380933
***@instaserv.in
