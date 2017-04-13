WMD shows at 8th CFO Innovation Singapore Forum how to speed up business processes

At the 8th CFO Innovation Singapore Forum, exhibitor and sponsor WMD Asia will show solutions for SAP-integrated automation, virtual workforce, compliance and generic workflows.

Barbara Wirtz

+49 (0)4102 88 38 36

Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102 88 38 36
***@wmd.de

-- CFO Innovation Forum Series provides CFOs and finance executives with a platform for spending one day in a productive environment with peers from large enterprises and multinationals as well as business specialists and experts. WMD ASIA (Workflow Management & Document Consulting) is supporting this major financial forum again this year in five different locations as sponsor and exhibitor. The second event will take place in Singapore on May 17-18, 2017.The forum is designed to provide knowledge and insights gained from the collective CFO Asia community. Subject-matter experts provide fresh insights into different areas: Challenges and opportunities arising from global changes; combating global currency fluctuation and ambiguity; technological innovation on business models, operation and finance talent management; innovative financial skillsets and the CFO's strategic role in the digital era; and benchmarking FP&A for transformational performance improvement.At the WMD ASIA booth from May 17 to 18, 2017, visitors can find out how to improve their corporate success by simplifying and speeding up their business processes. WMD's xSuite solutions are designed to automate document-related processes in SAP or any other ERP environment. Visitors can learn how to electronically streamline their procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes. Additional modules for contract management and archiving contribute to reducing enterprise process costs and help companies slim down their IT infrastructure and administration while making work processes more transparent. Numerous well-known globally operating companies rely on these solutions to improve and accelerate their business processes.As SAP Silver Partner and the developer of xSuite® for SAP, WMD offers innovation and deep technical expertise in SAP ERP process solutions. xSuite can be deployed in a diversity of settings and supports a wide range of technologies.Visitors can schedule face-to-face meetings with WMD experts.Workflow Management & Document Consulting ASIA Pte LtdMr. Volkmar AhrensPhone: +65 6562 7880E-mail: volkmar.ahrens@xsuite.com#02-66/67 German CentreSingapore 609916More information and registration: