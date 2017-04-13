News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WMD shows at 8th CFO Innovation Singapore Forum how to speed up business processes
At the 8th CFO Innovation Singapore Forum, exhibitor and sponsor WMD Asia will show solutions for SAP-integrated automation, virtual workforce, compliance and generic workflows.
The forum is designed to provide knowledge and insights gained from the collective CFO Asia community. Subject-matter experts provide fresh insights into different areas: Challenges and opportunities arising from global changes; combating global currency fluctuation and ambiguity; technological innovation on business models, operation and finance talent management; innovative financial skillsets and the CFO's strategic role in the digital era; and benchmarking FP&A for transformational performance improvement.
At the WMD ASIA booth from May 17 to 18, 2017, visitors can find out how to improve their corporate success by simplifying and speeding up their business processes. WMD's xSuite solutions are designed to automate document-related processes in SAP or any other ERP environment. Visitors can learn how to electronically streamline their procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes. Additional modules for contract management and archiving contribute to reducing enterprise process costs and help companies slim down their IT infrastructure and administration while making work processes more transparent. Numerous well-known globally operating companies rely on these solutions to improve and accelerate their business processes.
As SAP Silver Partner and the developer of xSuite® for SAP, WMD offers innovation and deep technical expertise in SAP ERP process solutions. xSuite can be deployed in a diversity of settings and supports a wide range of technologies.
Visitors can schedule face-to-face meetings with WMD experts.
Workflow Management & Document Consulting ASIA Pte Ltd
Mr. Volkmar Ahrens
Phone: +65 6562 7880
E-mail: volkmar.ahrens@
#02-66/67 German Centre
Singapore 609916
More information and registration:
Contact
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102 88 38 36
***@wmd.de
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse