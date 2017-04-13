 
Why you must have Blood Donor App in your Mobile

 
CHANDIGARH, India - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Blood is a component which is highly required in hospitals, surgery wards, operation theaters and maternity wards. Due to huge demand of blood many times there is shortage and even blood banks cannot fulfill that demand. At that time where can someone go to find blood of that particular blood group? There is an e-blood donor app available on google play store named Donor2Donor. Which is bringing donor and patient on single platform where a patient can search a blood donor directly and ask him/her to donate blood.

There are many volunteer blood donors who did not get to know about blood donation camps or where is need of blood.  For those Donor2Donor is a good option because they will be get notified when someone will ask them for blood donation.

In the age of digitalization we can explore the new things and if we are not using technology for improving our health facilities then we are not using technology fully.

Let's join together and make a better world. Help those who are needy. Blood is something which must circulate.

http://donor2donor.com/why-to-install-e-blood-donor-app/
http://donor2donor.com/about/

