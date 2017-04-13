 

BandwidthX to Discuss the Evolution of Connection Management

CARLSBAD, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- BandwidthX CEO Pertti Visuri will explore the progression of connection management at the Wi-Fi NOW conference in Washington, D.C. Managing mobile device connections has evolved from simple enhancement of basic mobile OS functions to intelligently optimizing the use of available wireless networks across technology and network ownership boundaries. Today's connection management is an endeavor grounded in many scientific disciplines, ranging from physics to psychology and economics. This scientific depth creates value for end users, network owners, and mobile service providers. Dr. Visuri's presentation will underscore some of the challenges in the path to optimal connectivity and the applied sciences from which solutions can be found.

BandwidthX operates an advanced connection management service and a cloud-based marketplace, BxMarket, where both Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers can define their value for data capacity in real time and are automatically matched when their values align. The business-to-business solution enables Mobile Operators to precisely meet data demand by buying unused data capacity from Network Service Providers. The company has solved the two key issues in utilizing excess capacity in mobile data networks: making sure that every automated connection improves the end user's experience and providing the mobile operator effective control of how data is used. BxMarket brings savings for Mobile Operators, new revenue streams for Network Service Providers, and better service for end-users.

The session titled Evolution of Connection Management into a Science will take place on Wednesday April 19, 2017, at 2:30pm EST.  The Wi-Fi NOW conference sessions are being held at Sheraton Tysons Hotel, Tysons, VA.

"I am pleased to be discussing evolution of mobile connection management and the value it creates. It offers many insights for future business models like network-as-a-service. With renewed popularity of unlimited data plans, the need for more efficient utilization of existing capacity, including third party Wi-Fi, has become even more crucial," says Pertti Visuri, CEO of BandwidthX, "BxMarket addresses this need by optimizing connections across many different networks through real-time policy controls and automation."

For further information about BandwidthX, visit http://bandwidthx.com or follow @BandwidthX on Twitter.

About BandwidthX

