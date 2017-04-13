Country(s)
Industry News
BandwidthX to Discuss the Evolution of Connection Management
CARLSBAD, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- BandwidthX CEO Pertti Visuri will explore the progression of connection management at the Wi-Fi NOW conference in Washington, D.C. Managing mobile device connections has evolved from simple enhancement of basic mobile OS functions to intelligently optimizing the use of available wireless networks across technology and network ownership boundaries. Today's connection management is an endeavor grounded in many scientific disciplines, ranging from physics to psychology and economics. This scientific depth creates value for end users, network owners, and mobile service providers. Dr. Visuri's presentation will underscore some of the challenges in the path to optimal connectivity and the applied sciences from which solutions can be found.
BandwidthX operates an advanced connection management service and a cloud-based marketplace, BxMarket, where both Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers can define their value for data capacity in real time and are automatically matched when their values align. The business-to-
The session titled Evolution of Connection Management into a Science will take place on Wednesday April 19, 2017, at 2:30pm EST. The Wi-Fi NOW conference sessions are being held at Sheraton Tysons Hotel, Tysons, VA.
"I am pleased to be discussing evolution of mobile connection management and the value it creates. It offers many insights for future business models like network-as-a-
For further information about BandwidthX, visit http://bandwidthx.com or follow @BandwidthX on Twitter.
Ends
About BandwidthX
BandwidthX operates an advanced connection management service and a cloud-based marketplace where both Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers can define their value for data capacity in real time and are automatically matched when their values align. BxMarket gives the Mobile Operators incremental data capacity at lower cost, while allowing the Network Service Providers to profit from new revenue streams from their underutilized data networks. With this new form of micro-commerce, everyone in the mobile data ecosystem wins: from Mobile Operators and Network Service Providers to equipment and software vendors, aggregators and financial clearing companies and, of course, the end user of the device.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse