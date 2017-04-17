AAFT Unveiled The First Global Fashion And Design Week

Global Fashion and Design.

AAFT School of Fashion

AAFT School of Fashion

-- The Asian Academy of Films And Television proudly hosted the First Global Fashion and Design Week at the institute. The event was planned in association with AAFT School of Fashion and Design, International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and several other national and international organizations. With an aim to bridge the gap between education and industry, to promote Indian and foreign designers and support the design industry- the event was a major success!"After the Grand Success of Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism and Global Literary Festival we are encouraged to present First Global Fashion And Design Week Noida to the nation," said Sandeep Marwah President of GFDWN at the grand opening.While inaugurating the fashion and design week, Zhang Zhihong, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China said, "India and China has grown a lot in its relations, it has today added a new wave to our diplomatic relations and friendship. Today launching of Indo China Culture Forum from this platform will bring two countries together in a much stronger way,"Congratulating the team behind the fashion and design week, senior architect Nirmal Kulkarni said, "No one has thought of this kind of design week, I must congratulate the team of Marwah Studios for bringing another property of an international level for the world of design."Several high profile individuals were present at the inauguration ceremony. Sandeep Singh, a renowned educationist and social worker from Noida said, "The untiring efforts of Sandeep Marwah have brought the state of Uttar Pradesh in general and city of Noida in particular to the World map of cinema, glamour and entertainment. He is one of the most prominent personality of the State of UP,"Director of GFDWN, Ritu Lal, briefed the audience from across the world about the programs scheduled. The planned itinerary included workshops, seminars master classes, book releases, forum launches, exhibitions, talks, luncheon meetings, screening, discussions, awards and gala fashion shows.Reference Link :- studios566.wordpress.com/2017/04/17/super-opening-of-first-global-fashion-and-design-week-at-aaft/