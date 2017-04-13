Vulture Strike demo and Greenlight campaign launched CURICó, Chile - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Vulture Strike, a challenging side-scrolling shooting game in which players have the ability to travel between 2 parallel timelines, has been announced and is right now on Steam Greenlight:



A multi-language demo that includes 2 levels and 3 difficulty settings has been released for Windows, macOS and Linux; download links can be found in the following url:



http://vulturestrike.com/ downloads/



*All texts within the game can be set to English, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Russian or Spanish.



Vulture Strike is a fast-paced shoot 'em up in the style of the most classic and iconic arcade titles. Its unique parallel timelines system allows for an infinite amount of different ways to approach its challenging levels, and also presents unlimited potential to optimize runs for the highest possible scores.



For more detailed information, please visit: http://vulturestrike.com/ system/



About



Vulture Strike was developed by a small independent team from South America. The main objectives behind this development have been to present a challenging, straightforward and polished experience that is reminiscent of older arcade classics but is also fresh and brings new elements to a genre that very seldomly sees significant innovation.





Contact:



Cristian Escalona Parra



Vulture Strike producer



