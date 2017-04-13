News By Tag
Brisbane Front and Centre of Queensland Transport Projects
Improvements to the service are expected to cut travel times, reduce Central Business District bus congestion and free-up buses to provide more services in the suburbs. The project will use existing Inner Northern and South East busway infrastructure as well as dedicated roads and tunnels to avoid road network congestion.
The seven kilometre route will run from Woolloongabba to Herston, with stops at Mater Hill, South Bank, connecting to a new underground station at Cultural Centre, continuing over Victoria Bridge and into a new underground portal at Adelaide Street linking with the King George Square, Roma Street, Normanby and QUT Kelvin Grove stations.
The 8th Annual Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference will profile the Brisbane Metro Subway System project as well as a whole host of initiatives across the State to bolster infrastructure networks.
Alongside public transport infrastructure works underway, connected transport is emerging as a strong market trend in Brisbane's infrastructure future. One innovative approach to better investment in road infrastructure is the CSIRO's Transport Network Strategic Investment Tool (TraNSIT), designed to better inform investment in roads. TraNSIT analyses transport logistics costs and benefits to give a holistic view of infrastructure investments and regulatory changes in agriculture and forestry supply chains.
Through an initiative in the Agricultural Competitiveness White Paper, TraNSIT has now been set up for 98% of all Australian agriculture transported between farms, storage, processing, ports and domestic markets. CSIRO Land and Water Principal Research Scientist Andrew Higgins will profile applications to the $100 million Northern Australian Beef Roads Programme in 2016 and to other infrastructure investments across Australia.
Building Queensland Chief Executive Officer Damian Gould will discuss the Townsville Eastern Access Rail Corridor (TEARC) project which aims to transform Townsville into a central transport and logistics hub in Queensland. The proposed rail freight line would connect the North Coast rail line directly into the Port of Townsville. The rail corridor would create capacity for the growing tonnage demand on the Mt Isa rail system and a critical link between the mines in the North West Queensland Minerals Province and the Port.
Benefits of the project include allowing 1.4 km long trains to access the Port of Townsville and creating capacity for the growing tonnage demand on the Mt Isa rail system, a critical link between the mines in the North West Queensland Minerals Province and the Port. It will also improve traffic flow in the city centre by reducing the number of freight trains that use the current line. The project would also create up to 300 new jobs in the rail construction phase. The project will aid Queensland's economy to become more competitive by unlocking trade opportunities.
The project will enhance regional development as well as state and national economic prosperity by effectively moving increasing volumes of primarily export freight. Moreover, the corridor would eliminate supply chain constraints and bottlenecks affecting Australia's ability to expand its productive capacity. It will effectively manage community amenity, safety, sustainability and congestion-related conflicts and impacts associated with future increases in rail freight moving through the Townsville urban area. Finally, it will protect freight corridors for current and future uses.
The $512 million Logan Enhancement Project is the first private sector proposal to be assessed and approved under the Queensland Government's Market-Led Proposal process. The project will see the delivery of major upgrades to parts of the Logan and Gateway Extension motorways, including the elimination of key congestion points and the addition of new south-facing ramps at Compton Road. Transurban Project Director Andrew Baker is appearing at the Conference to discuss the project which is set to reduce congestion, improve travel time, accommodate future growth and enhance connectivity.
In a presentation at the Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference, Queensland University of Technology Associate Professor Michael Milford interrogates the future of self-driving cars and the artificial intelligence behind them, examining the widespread interest and investments in this new, smart technology.
The idea of extensive use of self-driving vehicles presents an unprecedented disruptive challenge for industry, government and society as a whole. A diverse range of technological approaches have been proposed as solutions, many of which have drastically different effects on how all sectors of society will experience an impact. Milford will present an overview of the various technological components of self-driving cars and the artificial intelligence driving many of the leading approaches.
