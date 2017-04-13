News By Tag
PayAsia announces appointment of Chris Brunton as Chief Technology Officer
Chris has over 20 years experience in Human Resource and Payroll Technology Business Process Outsourcing and has consulted to the company since December 2015. Over this period his expertise and contribution led to an advisory director role from August 2016, culminating in his commencement as CTO last week.
Previously, Chris held the position of CIO at ADP Asia Pacific for 13 years, where he was also a board member of the Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong companies. Post ADP Chris managed the development of HR and Payroll cloud technologies in Asia.
Chris has extensive experience in building and managing high performance technology teams across both infrastructure and application development, along with funds management, compliance/audit and payroll processing across Asia Pacific.
Chris will play a key role in shaping PayAsia's Cloud execution and strategy, as the Company embarks on its next phase of growth and leadership across three of the most transformative trends in IT – Cloud, Big Data and Robotics.
"Personally, I am excited that Chris has chosen to lead PayAsia's Cloud Strategy, Big Data and Analytics areas that will strategically assist our clients", commented Mr. Mark Samlal, Chairman and Managing Director. "Chris's client and production focus will definitely enhance our client satisfaction levels."
"PayAsia's Cloud Technology roadmap will create a further positive impact on our clients productivity and add increased strategic value. The operating environment of HR and BPO is key to our value creation and my focus will be to ensure PayAsia continues its impressive technology roadmap," said Mr. Chris Brunton.
For additional information please visit www.payasia.asia or contact:
Mr. Mark Samlal
Chairman & Managing Director
P: +65 6327 6828
E: mark.samlal@
About PayAsia
PayAsia is a Singapore headquartered company that provides Fully Managed Payroll, Cloud HR services and solutions across 24 countries in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa & Europe and has delivery centres in Singapore, India, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Mr. Mark Samlal
***@payasia.asia
