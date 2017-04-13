 
Michael Beninato Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Realtor Michael Beninato Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
 
 
Michael Beninato
Michael Beninato
SARASOTA, Fla. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Realtor Michael Beninato has joined the downtown Sarasota office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. With 19 years of residential experience, he brings strong communication skills and proven real estate expertise.

"I wanted to join a company that goes the extra mile for each agent and has a family feel," Beninato said.

A native of Cranford, New Jersey, Beninato has a background as a restaurant entrepreneur. He moved to Florida in 2007. He is a member of the Elks Lodge and enjoys golf, boating, music and playing the saxophone. He has a bachelor's in Music from Kean University in Union, New Jersey.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty's downtown Sarasota office is located at 1312 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Beninato can be reached at (941) 479-2777 or michaelb1@remax.net.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
Source:RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Michael Beninato, Sarasota Fl.
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
