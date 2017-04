Chelsea Music: Arts Festival NYC

The Set NYC presents: Chelsea Music: Arts Festival An event to help end NYC homelessness with www.freedomladder.org/endhomelessness

dylonburnsapril

Contact

the set nyc

***@thesetnyc.com the set nyc

End

-- The Set NYC presents: Chelsea Music: Arts Festival An event to help end NYC homelessness with www.freedomladder.org/endhomelessness Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to ending NYC homelessness by hiring at risk children/adults with the vision of restoring them to sustainable income/housing, increasing life skills, committed to being clean/sober, and introducing them to a supportive community. An art show / exhibition by New York City's finest artists. Food catered by Noel's Kitchen including Carrot Soufflé. Music shows by NYC's finest musicians. Network, enjoy art, connect with people, see the music shows, enjoy our Grey Goose bar & help end NYC homelessness. Music Shows: Encypher, James Renna, Evan Grotevant. Fine art exhibition: 9:30pm-midnight. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14Exhibiting Artists:Dylon Burns ARTOscar BerrioNancy Lozupone ARTMaurice MidoriTimothy RowanMUSIC: Evan Grotevant A.K.A. TFNSZachary Taft artAmy Wetsch ARTENCYPHER MUSICJames Renna (music )Joe Warsaw ArtMichael Krasowitz ARTArt By The WebbMaurice Perdreau ARTZahra Jlayer ArtJoe Mastrofilippo ARTFriday, April 28 2017 9:30pm - 12:00amHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattanwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc