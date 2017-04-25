Smithtown Children's Foundation Initiates Peppi Marchello Memorial Scholarship

Smithtown High School students to benefit from Performing & Fine Arts Scholarships memorializing local artist and founder of the classic rock group The Good Rats.

SCF is a non-profit 501c3

Media Contact

Nancy Vallarella

516-991-5121

***@aol.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12634122/1 Nancy Vallarella516-991-5121

End

-- The Smithtown Children's Foundation together with The Good Rats are initiating a Peppi Marchello Memorial Scholarship. The inaugural scholarship will be made available to Smithtown High School Students entering college to study Performing & Fine Arts in 2018.Butterfields Restaurant located at 661 Old Willets Path in Hauppauge will be the host venue for the scholarship's fundraising event on Thursday, June 15th. The event will feature a buffet dinner, raffles and a live performance by The Good Rats. For ticket information and sales visit the Smithtown Children's Foundation website and access Events:http:// www.smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/eventRolling Stone Magazine declared The Good Rats, "The world's most famous unknown band." Lead singer and songwriter for the Long Island Hall of Fame band, The Good Rats' Peppi Marchello is a legend to classic rock fans. "To Smithtown residents, Peppi was a cherished neighbor, on stage or storytelling at the local 7-Eleven. We are honored to have the opportunity to memorialize a talented local legend", states Christine Fitzgerald, Co-founder of the Smithtown Children's Foundation.The Smithtown Children's Foundation is a NY State not for profit, 501c3, providing financial and emotional support to families residing within the Smithtown School District.Phone Inquiry Contact: Nancy Vallarella, Smithtown Children's Foundation Advisory Board Member & Public Relations Manager 516-991-5121