 
News By Tag
* Poetry
* Arts
* Performance Poetry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


National Poetry Slam Finals Likely to Sell Out the Denver Paramount Theater

World's Largest Performance Poetry Competition Tickets On Sale via Altitude Tickets
 
 
20150815-NPS-Finals-II--425
20150815-NPS-Finals-II--425
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Poetry
* Arts
* Performance Poetry

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Events

DENVER - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 National Poetry Slam (NPS) Finals will be held at the Paramount Theater in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, August 12 at 7p.m.  Coinciding with the celebration of April as National Poetry Month, NPS Finals tickets purchased now through July 1st will receive an early bird discount via Altitude Tickets. The event will feature special showcase performers as well as the final bout between the top four finalist teams from amongst 80 teams from North America and abroad. The prevailing NPS championship team will receive a cash prize, the official trophy and, of course, bragging rights.

While slam poetry events reach millions online, NPS will elevate the accessibility of performance poetry in the Mile High City by hosting hundreds of poets ranging from rookie to legend. "Denver has a dynamic arts and culture scene. Bringing NPS to Denver not only introduces the city to new poetry; it introduces the growing city to new voices," said Suzi Q. Smith, Executive Director of Poetry Slam, Inc.

Slam poetry is the Olympics of performance poetry in which teams compete original works to be judged by five random audience members on a scale of 1 to 10, based upon content, originality, and performance. The poetic subject matter may range from heart-wrenching social and political commentary to belly-aching jokes and storytelling. The uncensored nature of slam poetry lends itself to being one of the most inclusive and diverse communities, offering a stage to voices from many different backgrounds. This same inclusivity is embraced and encouraged amongst audience members and judges.

To ensure participation in this evocative experience, early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. All access festival passes to attend preliminary competitions, open mics and workshops beginning August 8th may be purchased on Eventbrite. For more information, visit http://www.NPSDenver.com.

Contact
Suzi Q. Smith
***@npsdenver.com
End
Source:Poetry Slam, Inc.
Email:***@npsdenver.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share