National Poetry Slam Finals Likely to Sell Out the Denver Paramount Theater
World's Largest Performance Poetry Competition Tickets On Sale via Altitude Tickets
While slam poetry events reach millions online, NPS will elevate the accessibility of performance poetry in the Mile High City by hosting hundreds of poets ranging from rookie to legend. "Denver has a dynamic arts and culture scene. Bringing NPS to Denver not only introduces the city to new poetry; it introduces the growing city to new voices," said Suzi Q. Smith, Executive Director of Poetry Slam, Inc.
Slam poetry is the Olympics of performance poetry in which teams compete original works to be judged by five random audience members on a scale of 1 to 10, based upon content, originality, and performance. The poetic subject matter may range from heart-wrenching social and political commentary to belly-aching jokes and storytelling. The uncensored nature of slam poetry lends itself to being one of the most inclusive and diverse communities, offering a stage to voices from many different backgrounds. This same inclusivity is embraced and encouraged amongst audience members and judges.
To ensure participation in this evocative experience, early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. All access festival passes to attend preliminary competitions, open mics and workshops beginning August 8th may be purchased on Eventbrite. For more information, visit http://www.NPSDenver.com.
Suzi Q. Smith
***@npsdenver.com
