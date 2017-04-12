Rapper Souleye Delivers Treatment For Mind and Spirit With New Single "Hip Hop Medicine" Out 5/5

Contact

-- Conscious hip-hop artist,drops his brand new single "" featuring Dustin Tavella on May 5, 2017. This is the third single off his upcoming albumexpected for release in June 2017. "Hip Hop Medicine" will also be accompanied with a lyric video.Infused with contemporary hip-hop soundscapes and bass heavy rhythms, producer Crush Effect seamlessly blends Souleye's well-crafted original rhymes with his velvet-like vocals over a sonically searing beat in the new single. Souleye lyrically unloads a multi-layered storytelling consciousness that awakens the minds of humanity with great encouragement. His stream of consciousness style is both conversational and thought provoking.Pop and R&B artist, Dustin Tavella enters the track with his infectious hook continuously encouraging 'don't you stop it." "Hip-Hop Medicine" is Souleye's musical remedy to strengthen listeners' passion and support, liberating them from their perceived limitations.Souleye's previous single "Snow Angel" featuring the talented Alanis Morissette received tremendous support from their fan base and media outlets. The music video reached over 200K views on Facebook and YouTube. "Snow Angel" was also reviewed by Fuse TV, Just Jared, Above Average Hip Hop and more! The Fresh Committee noted "Souleye's lyrical ability and uncanny flow is felt immediately after Alanis finishes belting the powerful hook. The song's electronic vibe provides the perfect playground for Souleye to showcase his diverse musical abilities over ethereal electronic glitches."With the perfect mix of hard hitting basslines and Souleye's distinct lyrical flow, "Hip Hop Medicine" is a natural and fiery single to build on his fans' anticipation for the forthcoming,Souleye's musical journey began when he was a teenager in rural Massachusetts, freestyling around a camp fire to entertain his friends. Blending traditional elements of hip-hop, EDM and numerous other styles; Souleye's music crosses the boundaries of genre, defies convention and inspires listeners with uplifting lyrics coupled with both traditional and unusual hip-hop beats and samples. His first album, Soul Sessions was released in 2002. Since then, Souleye has released eight studio albums and numerous singles. Souleye has toured extensively with Bassnectar, shared the stage with the Glitch Mob, Tipper, Michael Franti and his wife, Alanis Morissette, with whom he has two children. For more information, visit souleye.net.Shapeshifting (2015)Identified Time (2014)Iron Horse Running (2013)Music For People – with BLVD (2008)Balance in Babylon (2007)Intergalactic Vibes (2005)UniverSoul Alchemy (2004)Flexible Morality (2003)Soul Sessions (2002)