Pop Singer-Songwriter Jonathan Cavier To Release New Single, "When You Come Around," On April 21
"When You Come Around" is the first single from Cavier's upcoming full-length album, Blue Room.
The ten songs on Blue Room follows in the tracks of Cavier's first solo album Premier to merge his varied pop and rock influences from the 80s, 90s and today into a sound all his own. Extracting elements from a wide range of sounds and unique instruments, Cavier continues to "transport listeners to colorful three-minute worlds" on Blue Room through his composition, lyrics, and eye-catching visual accompaniments.
About Jonathan Cavier:
Originally from Northern California, Cavier (pronounced "cav-AIR") has been based in Phoenix, AZ for several years and performed for years as Alan Clark in atmospheric pop duo EyeTalk. Over the course of ten years and five albums, this venture saw Cavier's music reach audiences as far-flung as Italy, the UK, and Australia. After five albums and hundreds of shows played throughout the US, Jonathan Cavier has reimagined himself and has formed a new musical identity on his debut solo album Premier. In addition to his musical endeavors, Cavier is a semi-professional tennis player and a member of the USTA and IFT. Cavier says that practicing and playing in tournaments is like "the fountain of youth."
Follow Jonathan:
Website: http://caviermusic.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Chip Schutzman
Miles High Productions
***@mileshighproductions.com
