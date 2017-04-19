News By Tag
Ken Blanchard to Speak with San Bernardino Superintendents & Community Leaders
"Leading at a Higher Level": Bringing World-Class Leadership to Schools
Hosted by: County Superintendent of Schools, Ted Alejandre
California Schools Risk Management (CSRM) has partnered with Blanchard Institute to improve San Bernardino's status as one of the lowest ranking counties in California in education and per capita income. Ken Blanchard will be speaking on Leading at a Higher Level April 21, 2017 at 9:00am.
"Educators have the most important job of anyone in society," said Ken Blanchard, co-founder, Blanchard Institute. "It is my life's mission to help develop leaders that influence our future. Our partnership with California Schools Risk Management provides world-class training to school leaders in the Inland Empire while building resiliency in students". Resiliency is a learned life skill preparing individuals for uncertainties and life success. "We address the underlying beliefs, mindsets, and status quo that keep generating the same cycle of problems, no matter who our leaders are or what improvement programs we adopt," said Dr. Margie Blanchard, co-founder, Blanchard Institute.
Blanchard Institute is working with 25,000 students in 54 Schools in the High Desert and has trained 160 principals and school leaders on how to inspire their staff and teachers; how to connect and train students with life skills and how to break the cycle of poverty and victimhood by teaching them to make responsible choices.
"Blanchard's able to provide information to principals, teachers, and parents, as insight on students, such as types of support that may be needed from their teachers," said Dr. Karla Rhay, CEO, CSRM. "We're able to identify which students need help to prevent extreme and potentially dangerous behavior, e.g., suicide or violent crime. We know that students who are connected to their schools and teachers make better choices and lead safer lives."
CSRM provides property and liability insurance to 31 school districts in San Bernardino and Riverside. The organization supports school leaders and graduates future leaders to serve the Inland Empire and improve the safety of students. As research from Dr. Wayne Hammond over 20 years and 600,000 students supports high student resiliency with higher graduation, increased attendance from students and teachers, reduction of crime and vandalism, and an increase in grades and schools' accountability ratings.
Blanchard and CSRM, serving the Inland Empire with a path for long-term student development of 21st Century Leaders.
About Blanchard Institute
The Blanchard Institute is the premier and preferred thought-leader, and resource provider in leadership development, character building, life skills and resiliency research. Ken and Margie Blanchard's leadership philosophy and principles have been embraced by corporate America's leaders for the last 37 years and they have now made it available through their non-profit company to serve young leaders and schools and non-profits around the world.
About California Schools Risk Management
Southern California Schools Risk Management (SCSRM) is California's longest established joint powers authority. The SCS Risk Management JPA is a not-for-profit organization where public schools share and manage their risk exposures. SCSRM provides insurance programs and risk management services for school districts and community college districts. SCSRM, also, provides support to member districts training and loss prevention support to lower risk and create a safer school environment.
For more information, contact Kevin Hammond: kevin.hammond@
Contact
Blanchard Institute
***@blanchardinstitute.org
