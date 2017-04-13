News By Tag
Providence Accounting Group Announces Expanded Bookkeeping, Accounting Services for the Los Angeles
Attention LA business owners, individuals and professional service companies:
Providence Accounting Group has been serving the Los Angeles community for ten years. If you are in need of bookkeeping or accounting services, tax preparation help, payroll services, or wealth management give us a call.
You will be hiring a strong business advocate who believes in quality customer service, attention to detail and is willing to go that extra mile to find the right solution so you can keep more of the money you earned.
Government regulations are becoming more difficult for anyone who must file a tax return. At Providence Accounting Group we understand the complexity of today's tax environment.
Hire a bookkeeper who will increase your bottom line.
We are located in the US Bank Tower at 555 South Flower, Suite 2614B. Call us for an appointment at (213) 223-2248
Call us today to set up your first appointment.
Media Contact
Providence Accounting Group, Los Angeles
***@providenceaccounting.com
