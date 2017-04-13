 
News By Tag
* Bookkeeping
* Tax Services
* Payroll Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Providence Accounting Group Announces Expanded Bookkeeping, Accounting Services for the Los Angeles

Attention LA business owners, individuals and professional service companies:
 
 
Schedule an Appointment
Schedule an Appointment
LOS ANGELES - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Providence Accounting Group is announcing expanded bookkeeping services, which are available to Los Angeles residents seven days per week. We are working with the latest technologies, such as? .. which will help you save money.

Providence Accounting Group has been serving the Los Angeles community for ten years.  If you are in need of bookkeeping or accounting services, tax preparation help, payroll services, or wealth management give us a call.

You will be hiring a strong business advocate who believes in quality customer service, attention to detail and is willing to go that extra mile to find the right solution so you can keep more of the money you earned.

Government regulations are becoming more difficult for anyone who must file a tax return.  At Providence Accounting Group we understand the complexity of today's tax environment.

Hire a bookkeeper who will increase your bottom line.

We are located in the US Bank Tower at 555 South Flower, Suite 2614B.  Call us for an appointment at (213) 223-2248 (tel:(213)%20223-2248).  We will meet at a time that is convenient for you.  If you would like to communicate with us by email, send your questions to: info@providenceaccounting.com.

Call us today to set up your first appointment.

Media Contact
Providence Accounting Group, Los Angeles
***@providenceaccounting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@providenceaccounting.com Email Verified
Tags:Bookkeeping, Tax Services, Payroll Services
Industry:Accounting
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share