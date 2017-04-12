 
Veterans Village Set to Open Assisted Living Home for U.S. Veterans in Downtown Las Vegas

The new 88 bed facility will include complete wrap around services of Veterans with special needs
 
 
LAS VEGAS - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Veterans Village Las Vegas announced today that they have entered escrow on its 3rd residence in Downtown Las Vegas.  The re-constructed 28,000 square foot building will serve as an 88-bed assisted living campus for U.S. Veterans with special needs and fills in the trifecta of types of housing needed to serve United States Veterans in Las Vegas, Nevada (Emergency / Special Needs Housing, Transitional Housing & Rental Housing)

The new facility located at 100 S. 14th Street will allow us to provide complete wrap around services 24/7/365 and will offer United States Veterans with special needs a safe and stable living environment.  This expansion will be equipped to provide medical and rehabilitation services, along with a host of other on-site services to help veterans transition back to civilian life with the dignity are respect they deserve.

Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder Veterans Village Las Vegas Quote:

"Since launching in 2012 Veterans Village has remained committed to seeking out new and innovative ways to end the pandemic of veteran homelessness.  We are thrilled to be able to add this state of the art facility to help us fulfill our mission and expand our crisis intervention services for our United States Veterans. We continue to serve thousands of people a year in Southern Nevada and remain committed to developing and operating a total of 1,000 units of housing over the next three years".

About Veterans Village: Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self sufficiency. www.veteransvillagelasvegas.org

Media Contact
Arnold Stalk, President & Founder
702-624-5792
***@gmail.com
Source:Veterans Village/SHARE
