Text My Main Number Announced Free SMS To Landline Trial worth 200 USD for Businesses
Text My Main Number is a USA based landline texting service provider. The company has announced to offer landline texting service free trial for 30 days.
The most amazing thing about this offer is one neither need to subscribe to any package nor need to give credit card details. The only required thing is the authorization to allow Text My Main Number to provide SMS To Landline service free trial. So the interested prospects who want to use this solution would not get worried that the card may get swiped when trial period expires as it happens with many free trials.
The free trial of SMS To Landline service's enterprise package offers features such as:
· Text enabling main line number or toll free number
· Unlimited SMS
· 15 users for platform usage
· Unlimited contacts management
· VCF contact export
· Contact grouping
· Group contact export
· API Access
· Text to single number
· Text to 50 people at a time
· Send MMS
· Auto reply
· Multiple DID number
· Forward to mobile option
· And many more
"The landline texting solution is new to many people yet. There are so many people still don't know about this amazing communication solution which allows businesses to communicate with their customers through SMS or call over their landline number. The landline messaging solution allows customers to send text messages over a landline number of the company or store, just like they send it over mobile number. To educate people about this interesting and viable business messaging solution, we have announced a free trial of the landline texting solution. We don't take credit card details at time of subscription of free trial because this sometimes restrains users to sign up and we won't maximum people get educated about this beneficial business communication solution by experiencing it on their own.", shared one of the representatives of Text My Main Number.
The representatives further announced to offer complete consultancy for free along with the free demonstration of the whole landline texting platform offered by the company. They have advised to contact them at info@textmymainnumber.com to get a free trial of the landline texting solution.
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
