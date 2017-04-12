 
Industry News





Essence Act I - Has Launched In Early Access After Almost 2 Years Of Conception And Development

 
 
ESSENCE Thumbnail
ESSENCE Thumbnail
 
Tags:

* Videogame
* Release
* Computer

* Games

Berlin - Berlin - Germany

Subject:

* Products

BERLIN, Germany - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, ONEVISION, a game development team of 2 students from Berlin, has launched their long awaited surreal exploration game ESSENCE in Early Access. The game is planned to consist of 3 huge acts which each continue the journey of the player into new worlds and towards discovering the past and future of the many worlds of the game.

As an exploration game ESSENCE does not only enchant players with atmospheric landscapes and spectacular architecture but also promises a whole universe of mystic, puzzles, thoughts of an unknown dimension and an underlying truth which darkens the whole existence of the worlds of ESSENCE. With no memory of what happened to the worlds of ESSENCE, it is up to the player to find this hidden truth and to discover the many secrets and WOW-moments that the game holds for them.

ESSENCE itself is subdivided into many diverse worlds which all have a unique theme and therefore, are different in color and overall feeling. The narration combines a dense environmental storytelling with messages told through a whole generation frozen in time. By uncovering all of the hidden places and messages the players will experience a story that slowly leads them closer to one much larger conclusion.

"ESSENCE is a mesmerizing journey full of wonders in which players can lose themselves, diving deep into an atmosphere, filled with feelings about an ancient civilization, arcane technologies and lost philosophy", said CK Co-founder and designer of ONEVISION.

A journey that will change the way one sees exploration.

For more information about ONEVISION and ESSENCE visit:

Website: http://www.onevisiongames.com/

Steam page: http://store.steampowered.com/app/482440/

Media Contact
ONEVISION
Tim Bachmann
pr@onevisiongames.com
pr@onevisiongames.com
