Picture Marketing Joins Inteveo iMediSuite Platform Photo Capture Application Enables Healthcare Practices to Win at Social Media 1 2 3 4 5 Example of In-Office Photo Booth Each view includes links and Call-to-Action Social Marketing with Data Capture The Picture Marketing platform controls all aspects Automatic reporting gives a realtime view of social sharing results NOVATO, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Picture Marketing, Inc., a technology provider of social photography solutions, has entered into a sales and marketing partnership with Inteveo, LLC, a leading provider of specialized marketing and business services for dental and medical practices.



iMediSuite combines essential marketing, communications, and practice management services into a comprehensive business solution designed to help thousands of practicing dentists and physicians in North America, streamline and grow their practices online and offline.



The Picture Marketing social photography platform, marketed under their trade name FotoZap, makes it easy for any practice to take photos or videos at their office and then share them in ways that provide a wide variety of social marketing benefits, including the ability to gather patient reviews and comments.



"We're extremely pleased to have signed a long-term relationship with Inteveo," said Ron Tonini, CEO of Picture Marketing. "We've been reaching out to the medical industry for the last couple of years in an effort to introduce the benefits of using social photography in their practices. But the vertical itself presented unique marketing challenges that can now be expertly addressed by Inteveo. HIPAA compliance, secure group connections, economies of distribution, and medical space marketing expertise are but a few of the areas afforded to us with this new partnership. We look forward to helping thousands of practices enjoy the benefits of social photography as part of the iMediSuite proven family of products and services."



"Picture Marketing has been an innovator in the social photography field since they began pioneering the world's first internet photo booth in 1996," said Sean Darwish, CEO of Inteveo. "Today, they continue that legacy of excellence with an iMediSuite integration that can enable private healthcare practices of all sizes to capitalize on invaluable patient referrals and the infinite reach of social media networks. And with the majority of practitioners lacking the adequate time and knowledge to oversee effective marketing campaigns on their own, incorporating this innovative application with iMediSuite will allow our clients to easily turn patient visits into instant social media endorsements."



Picture Marketing intuitively automates the process of social marketing from the point of capture to online distribution with a powerful platform. Photos and videos can be effortlessly captured via custom floor kiosks at the doctor's office or using the added application licensed for iOS or Android devices. Content is then automatically branded for the practice with customized themes, sent to opt-in patients via their email or smartphones, and posted to leading social media channels with permission from initiating patients. There is also an option for a website custom photo gallery where patient photos can be directly posted. This empowers participating practices to gather unique content and solicit positive reviews from patients on leading social media sites including Yelp, Google, and Facebook. And with the various capabilities of iMediSuite, the entire platform is transformed into a marketing and social media powerhouse like no other in the market today.



ABOUT PICTURE MARKETING



Picture Marketing, Inc. provides image-centric experiential marketing solutions with its patented technology. Brands and marketing agencies use Picture Marketing's full line of products and services to create on-brand photo experiences that engage consumers and build online communities. Picture Marketing offers its clients enhanced ROI on their social media initiatives with fully customized solutions to capture and display photos and videos, both onsite and online.



ABOUT INTEVEO



Inteveo, LLC. provides iMediSuite, the first ever business optimization solution that combines Digital Marketing, Unified Communications (UC), Patient Management, 5-Star Practice Programs, Staff Management, and other practice services into a turnkey, fixed-cost offering. iMediSuite enables healthcare practices to streamline operations, lower costs, improve patient retention, generate new leads, and improve the quality of healthcare practices.



Media Contact - Gary Douglas -



Media Contact

Gary Douglas

(310) 592-3049

gary@douglasstrategic.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12634110/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12634110/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12634110/3

https://www.prlog.org/ 12634110/4

https://www.prlog.org/ 12634110/5 Gary Douglas(310) 592-3049 End -- Picture Marketing, Inc., a technology provider of social photography solutions, has entered into a sales and marketing partnership with Inteveo, LLC, a leading provider of specialized marketing and business services for dental and medical practices.iMediSuite combines essential marketing, communications, and practice management services into a comprehensive business solution designed to help thousands of practicing dentists and physicians in North America, streamline and grow their practices online and offline.The Picture Marketing social photography platform, marketed under their trade name FotoZap, makes it easy for any practice to take photos or videos at their office and then share them in ways that provide a wide variety of social marketing benefits, including the ability to gather patient reviews and comments."We're extremely pleased to have signed a long-term relationship with Inteveo," said Ron Tonini, CEO of Picture Marketing. "We've been reaching out to the medical industry for the last couple of years in an effort to introduce the benefits of using social photography in their practices. But the vertical itself presented unique marketing challenges that can now be expertly addressed by Inteveo. HIPAA compliance, secure group connections, economies of distribution, and medical space marketing expertise are but a few of the areas afforded to us with this new partnership. We look forward to helping thousands of practices enjoy the benefits of social photography as part of the iMediSuite proven family of products and services.""Picture Marketing has been an innovator in the social photography field since they began pioneering the world's first internet photo booth in 1996," said Sean Darwish, CEO of Inteveo. "Today, they continue that legacy of excellence with an iMediSuite integration that can enable private healthcare practices of all sizes to capitalize on invaluable patient referrals and the infinite reach of social media networks. And with the majority of practitioners lacking the adequate time and knowledge to oversee effective marketing campaigns on their own, incorporating this innovative application with iMediSuite will allow our clients to easily turn patient visits into instant social media endorsements."Picture Marketing intuitively automates the process of social marketing from the point of capture to online distribution with a powerful platform. Photos and videos can be effortlessly captured via custom floor kiosks at the doctor's office or using the added application licensed for iOS or Android devices. Content is then automatically branded for the practice with customized themes, sent to opt-in patients via their email or smartphones, and posted to leading social media channels with permission from initiating patients. There is also an option for a website custom photo gallery where patient photos can be directly posted. This empowers participating practices to gather unique content and solicit positive reviews from patients on leading social media sites including Yelp, Google, and Facebook. And with the various capabilities of iMediSuite, the entire platform is transformed into a marketing and social media powerhouse like no other in the market today.ABOUT PICTURE MARKETING http://PictureMarketing.com Picture Marketing, Inc. provides image-centric experiential marketing solutions with its patented technology. Brands and marketing agencies use Picture Marketing's full line of products and services to create on-brand photo experiences that engage consumers and build online communities. Picture Marketing offers its clients enhanced ROI on their social media initiatives with fully customized solutions to capture and display photos and videos, both onsite and online.ABOUT INTEVEO http://iMediSuite.com Inteveo, LLC. provides iMediSuite, the first ever business optimization solution that combines Digital Marketing, Unified Communications (UC), Patient Management, 5-Star Practice Programs, Staff Management, and other practice services into a turnkey, fixed-cost offering. iMediSuite enables healthcare practices to streamline operations, lower costs, improve patient retention, generate new leads, and improve the quality of healthcare practices.Media Contact - Gary Douglas - gary@douglasstrategic.com (310) 592-3049 Source : Picture Marketing, Inc. Email : ***@douglasstrategic.com Tags : Social Media , Social Photos , Photo Booths , Photo Apps , Photobooth , Fotozap , Events , Event Photography Industry : Advertising , Marketing , Medical Location : Novato - California - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

