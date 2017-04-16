Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces FOTOcamp for Kids 2017

FOTOcamp students with cameras

-- Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces FOTOcamp for Kids 2017Three Sessions Planned this Summer for Children & Teens, Ages 10 to 17(West Palm Beach, FL – April 18, 2017) Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that this summer the nonprofit organization will be offering three age appropriate FOTOcamps for children and teens.FOTOcamp for Kids+ July 12-23 / 9 am to 3 pm+ August 10-21 / 9 am to 3 pm+ August 24-September 4 5 / 9 am to 3 pmFor ages 10-17"FOTOcamp is for anyone between the ages of 10 and 17 that has an interest in photography and/or computers, and who are inquisitive and like adventure," says NeJame. "It is the perfect opportunity for youngsters and teens to gain knowledge in all areas of photography, beginning with the basics of picture-taking using SLR digital cameras and progressing to state-of the-art digital imaging, at each participant's own rate of speed.""FOTOcamp is my favorite time of the year," she adds. "I enjoy seeing the amazing images the kids come back with from their field trips, and I love to see their reactions when working in a real studio."FOTOcamp students are grouped by their level of experience, from beginner to advanced in each of three 2-week summer sessions. Students are each issued a digital SLR Camera and while exploring lens choices, lighting, and composition of photographs they will learn about photography and digital imaging, in a fun and fact-filled environment.In addition, using Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, they will learn image adjustment techniques such as color correction, compositing images, adjustment layers and layer masks and other digital imaging technology. The computer lab is set up so that each student has access to a computer ensuring the ultimate hands-on experience. Location shooting and photographic assignments give them the opportunity to practice their skills while acquiring new images.Based at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre in downtown West Palm Beach, all sessions of FOTOcamp will include a professional instructor and an assistant, with opportunities for both individualized and group critiques for each student.The culmination of all three sessions of FOTOcamp for Kids will be a special exhibition of photos taken by the young students. At the exhibition's opening in August, one talented FOTOcamper will be named Student of the Year and receive a free SLR Digital camera.The cost to attend one of the three two-week sessions of FOTOcamp for Kids is only $745 for Photo Centre members and $795 for nonmembers. This covers 10 6-hour sessions and includes use of digital SLR Cameras, transportation and admission fees for the fieldtrips, t-shirts, prints, etc.To register for one of the three sessions of FOTOcamp for Kids, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org.About the Palm Beach Photographic Centre:The Photo Centre is located at the City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Monday – Thursday; 10 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW:Fatima NeJamePalm Beach Photographic Centre561.253.2600fatima@fotofusion.orgMEDIA CONTACT:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net